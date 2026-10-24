Health Minister Discusses Cooperation With Tunisian, Turkish And Korean Counterparts

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Excellency Minister of Public Health Mansoor bin Ebrahim Al Mahmoud has discussed further healthcare cooperation with three counterparts during talks on the sidelines of the World Bio Summit 2026, held in Seoul, the Republic of Korea.

HE Al Mahmoud held separate meetings with the Minister of Health of the Republic of Tunisia Dr Mustapha Ferjan; the Minister of Health of the Republic of Turkiye Prof Dr Kemal Memisoglu; and the Minister of Health and Welfare of the Republic of Korea Dr Jeong Eun Kyeong.

Discussions explored ways to further strengthen cooperation in the health sector between the State of Qatar and the three countries, particularly in applying AI technologies to healthcare, a key theme of the summit.