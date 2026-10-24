Health Minister Discusses Cooperation With Tunisian, Turkish And Korean Counterparts
HE Al Mahmoud held separate meetings with the Minister of Health of the Republic of Tunisia Dr Mustapha Ferjan; the Minister of Health of the Republic of Turkiye Prof Dr Kemal Memisoglu; and the Minister of Health and Welfare of the Republic of Korea Dr Jeong Eun Kyeong.
Discussions explored ways to further strengthen cooperation in the health sector between the State of Qatar and the three countries, particularly in applying AI technologies to healthcare, a key theme of the summit.
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