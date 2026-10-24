QICCA Organizes Seminar On Annulment Of Arbitral Awards In Egypt And GCC States

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Qatar International Center for Conciliation and Arbitration (QICCA) at Qatar Chamber has organized a specialized seminar titled "Annulment of Arbitral Awards in Egypt and the GCC States" as part of Egypt Arbitration Days 2026.

Held in Cairo in cooperation with Kosheri, Rashed & Riad (KRR), the seminar brought together a distinguished group of judges, arbitrators, lawyers, academics and legal experts specializing in arbitration and dispute resolution.

Ebrahim Shahbeck, Secretary-General of QICCA, stressed the Center's keenness to organize and participate in specialized arbitration events that promote the exchange of knowledge and expertise among arbitration practitioners in Qatar and across the Arab region.

In his opening remarks, Shahbeck said that such events provide an important platform for discussing the latest developments in arbitration, exchanging expertise and reviewing legislative and judicial practices related to arbitration and alternative dispute resolution.

He also emphasized the importance of strengthening cooperation between arbitration institutions and legal professionals in Qatar, Egypt and other Arab countries, noting that closer cooperation contributes to developing arbitration practices and addressing the practical challenges facing arbitrators, lawyers and other practitioners.

Shahbeck further highlighted QICCA's commitment to promoting arbitration and alternative dispute resolution mechanisms as effective means of settling commercial disputes and supporting a stable and attractive business and investment environment.

Over two sessions, the seminar addressed a range of key legal issues related to the annulment of arbitral awards, including the scope and procedures of annulment actions under Egyptian law and Arab legislation, as well as issues related to arbitral awards and judicial rulings.

The sessions also reviewed practical aspects of annulment proceedings and provided participants with an opportunity to exchange views on the similarities and differences between the legislative and judicial approaches adopted in Egypt and the GCC states.

Discussions emphasized the importance of benefiting from comparative legal and judicial experiences to further develop arbitration practices and strengthen confidence in arbitration as an effective mechanism for resolving commercial and investment disputes.

QICCA's participation in Egypt Arbitration Days 2026 comes as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen cooperation with regional and international arbitration and legal institutions, exchange expertise with practitioners and specialists, and promote the culture of arbitration and alternative dispute resolution.