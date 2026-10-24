Bank Of America Penalty Exposes Failures In Compliance Controls Arabian Post
The penalty, disclosed alongside the bank's third-quarter results on October 14, reduced earnings by 17 cents a share and highlighted the financial consequences of weaknesses that regulators said persisted despite earlier warnings and corrective commitments.
The bank reported quarterly net income of $6.9 billion, or 91 cents per diluted share, compared with $8.3 billion, or $1.04 a share, a year earlier. Excluding the non-tax-deductible regulatory charge, earnings were $1.08 a share.
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