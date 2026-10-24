Agoda Makes Bangkok Its Largest Office Worldwide, With More Than 4,500 Staff Arabian Post
Agoda has received investment promotion from the Thailand Board of Investment (BOI) for International Business Center activity. Agoda's Bangkok base underscores Thailand's potential to become a tech talent hub.
Mr. Narit Therdsteerasukdi, Secretary General of the BOI, visited the office at the One Bangkok complex and met Agoda Chief Executive Omri Morgenshtern and senior management. The Bangkok site serves as Agoda's Global Tech & Operations Hub, with systems developed in Thailand deployed across a platform that lists more than 6 million properties in 39 languages. The company employs more than 8,000 people in 25 markets.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment