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Agoda Makes Bangkok Its Largest Office Worldwide, With More Than 4,500 Staff Arabian Post

Agoda Makes Bangkok Its Largest Office Worldwide, With More Than 4,500 Staff Arabian Post


Date: 2026-10-24 02:11:34

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 October 2026 – Agoda, an online travel platform that is part of Booking Holdings, has its largest office worldwide in Bangkok, with more than 4,500 staff - over half its global workforce. The Bangkok team develops software algorithms, artificial intelligence, and data analytics that help drive the platform, which offers accommodations in more than 200 countries and territories.

Agoda has received investment promotion from the Thailand Board of Investment (BOI) for International Business Center activity. Agoda's Bangkok base underscores Thailand's potential to become a tech talent hub.

Mr. Narit Therdsteerasukdi, Secretary General of the BOI, visited the office at the One Bangkok complex and met Agoda Chief Executive Omri Morgenshtern and senior management. The Bangkok site serves as Agoda's Global Tech & Operations Hub, with systems developed in Thailand deployed across a platform that lists more than 6 million properties in 39 languages. The company employs more than 8,000 people in 25 markets.

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The Arabian Post

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