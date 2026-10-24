Openai Targets $1.25 Trillion Valuation For $30 Billion Round Arabian Post
The revised figure represents a $150 billion reduction in the ChatGPT developer's valuation target, although the financing remains under discussion and neither the amount raised nor the final price has been confirmed. OpenAI has not publicly announced an agreement or disclosed binding commitments for the proposed round.
The valuation under discussion is understood to be calculated before the injection of fresh capital. Raising the full $30 billion on those terms would lift the company's implied valuation after financing to approximately $1.28 trillion. That would still be substantially higher than the $852 billion valuation attached to its March fundraising.
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