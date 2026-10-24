Litellm Investigation Traces Github Intrusion To October 10 Arabian Post
Security company Socket identified two malicious workflow commits in the BerriAI/litellm repository, while LiteLLM's investigation confirmed that stolen credentials from the earlier intrusion helped attackers manipulate its October 21 release process. The findings establish a longer period of unauthorised access than the poisoned package publication initially indicated.
LiteLLM disclosed on October 23 that the intrusion originated with a master key inadvertently published in a public GitHub repository on May 27. Although the exposed configuration was removed, the key was not revoked. Attackers subsequently used it to access an internal Agent Platform service and retrieve a GitHub organisation owner's authentication token on October 10.
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