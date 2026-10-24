US Trims Middle East Embassy Staffing Over Security Threats Arabian Post
The State Department is adjusting personnel levels at its missions in Jordan, Lebanon, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, while maintaining operations at those posts. The changes follow an order requiring non-emergency American government employees and their families to leave Saudi Arabia.
Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton outlined the Iranian threat in an unclassified memorandum sent to Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday, October 23. He said US intelligence agencies had identified a substantial increase in Iranian efforts to target American personnel overseas.
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