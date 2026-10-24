Tamil Nadu Pilgrims Question Pongal Dhotis Sold At Pamba Arabian Post
Hyphen Digital Network |
Pilgrims from Tamil Nadu have alleged that dhotis distributed free under their state's Pongal welfare programme were converted into irumudi bags and sold for Rs 300 at Pamba, the gateway to Kerala's Sabarimala temple.
The allegations emerged after devotees identified Tamil Nadu government markings on cloth used for the ritual bundles supplied at a packing centre near the Ganapathi temple. The Travancore Devaswom Board, which oversees arrangements for Sabarimala pilgrims, has indicated that it will examine the matter.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment