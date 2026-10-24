Kerala Prolongs ADGP Ajith Kumar Suspension By 120 Days Arabian Post

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Kerala's government has extended the suspension of Additional Director General of Police M R Ajith Kumar by another 120 days over allegations that he interfered with an investigation into the assault of opposition activists during the previous Left Democratic Front administration.

The decision comes after the senior IPS officer completed three months under suspension following disciplinary action initiated in July. The extension keeps him away from official duties while proceedings concerning the alleged manipulation of police investigation records remain unresolved.

<p>Ajith Kumar was suspended on July 24 after a Special Investigation Team found evidence suggesting that he had attempted to influence investigators handling an assault case involving security personnel attached to former chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.</p> <p>The allegations concern an incident at Alappuzha on December 15, 2023, when Kerala Students Union and Youth Congress activists protesting against the Nava Kerala Sadas programme were allegedly assaulted by members of the then chief minister's security contingent.</p> <p>Vijayan had described the intervention by security personnel as a rescue operation, a characterisation that subsequently became central to the political controversy surrounding the incident.</p> <p>The government's latest decision prolongs disciplinary restrictions on Ajith Kumar, who previously served as the state's Additional Director General of Police responsible for law and order.</p> <p>The suspension order issued in July accused the officer of misusing his supervisory authority to influence subordinate officers and protect personnel implicated in the assault investigation.</p> <iframe class="ap-between-posts-ad-frame" src="" title="Advertisement" loading="eager" scrolling="no" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin"> <p>The Special Investigation Team examined allegations that investigators had been pressured to alter case records, suppress material evidence and prepare a report that could facilitate the closure of proceedings against the accused security personnel.</p> See also New Governor's vegetarian directive draws criticism <p>Statements recorded from police officers involved in the original investigation formed an important part of the findings.</p> <p>Inspector K P Tomson and Deputy Superintendents of Police Arun K S and Sunil Raj were among the officers whose statements were examined during the investigation.</p> <p>The suspension order maintained that the accounts of investigating officers indicated pressure from senior officials to weaken the case against the security personnel.</p> <p>Investigators also examined allegations that officials attached to Ajith Kumar's office participated in efforts to influence the investigation.</p> <p>Ajith Kumar denied wrongdoing when the allegations were referred to him for an explanation. He maintained that he had not interfered with the investigation and disputed the circumstances cited against him.</p> <p>His explanation included references to his presence in Wayanad during rescue and relief operations following the Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslides in 2024, when some of the alleged interference was said to have occurred.</p> <p>The state police chief considered his response alongside the findings submitted by the Special Investigation Team before recommending further action.</p> <p>Director General of Police Ravada A Chandrasekhar forwarded the investigation findings to the Home Department, leading to the government's decision to suspend the officer.</p> <p>Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala subsequently recommended disciplinary action, which received the approval of Chief Minister V D Satheesan.</p> <p>The latest extension also follows questions over the progress of departmental proceedings against Ajith Kumar.</p> <p>Under the All India Services disciplinary framework, the continuation of an officer's suspension beyond the initial prescribed period is subject to procedural requirements and review.</p> <p>The government must ensure that any extension complies with applicable service rules, including provisions governing the review of suspension orders and the initiation of disciplinary proceedings.</p> See also New voters list revision launched <p>Questions had emerged over delays in appointing an inquiry officer to examine the allegations formally after the original suspension was imposed.</p> <p>The distinction between suspension and disciplinary findings remains significant. Suspension is an administrative measure and does not itself establish that the allegations against an officer have been proved.</p> <p>The government had also initiated separate departmental action against officers associated with the investigation into the Alappuzha assault.</p> <p>Proceedings concerning three deputy superintendents were ordered after scrutiny of their roles in preparing and modifying investigation records.</p> <p>The Home Department directed the police leadership to arrange the necessary departmental inquiry into their alleged involvement.</p> <p>The controversy has involved both the conduct of security personnel during the Nava Kerala Sadas programme and the subsequent handling of complaints against them.</p> <p>At the time of his original suspension, Ajith Kumar was serving as chairman and managing director of the Kerala State Beverages Corporation, having previously occupied senior positions within the police establishment.</p> <p>His initial suspension followed consideration of the Special Investigation Team's findings and the explanations obtained from the officer concerned.</p> <p>(The article 'Kerala prolongs ADGP Ajith Kumar suspension by 120 days' appeared first on Free Press Journal.)</p> <h2></h2>