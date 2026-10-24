Kerala Prolongs ADGP Ajith Kumar Suspension By 120 Days Arabian Post
Hyphen Digital Network |
Kerala's government has extended the suspension of Additional Director General of Police M R Ajith Kumar by another 120 days over allegations that he interfered with an investigation into the assault of opposition activists during the previous Left Democratic Front administration.
The decision comes after the senior IPS officer completed three months under suspension following disciplinary action initiated in July. The extension keeps him away from official duties while proceedings concerning the alleged manipulation of police investigation records remain unresolved.
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