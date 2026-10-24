Jaleel Demands Satheesan Apology Over Muslim League Remarks Arabian Post

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CPI(M)-aligned legislator K. T. Jaleel has demanded that Kerala Chief Minister V. D. Satheesan withdraw his remarks about the Muslim League and apologise, accusing him of portraying Muslims as potential extremists.

Jaleel's criticism followed Satheesan's assertion that extremist organisations could occupy the political space currently held by the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) if the party became weaker in Kerala.

Responding through Facebook, Jaleel questioned the reasoning behind the Chief Minister's statement and asked whether Hindus would automatically become supporters of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) if the Congress ceased to exist.

He argued that Satheesan's formulation effectively placed the entire Muslim community under suspicion by suggesting that its political choices would inevitably move towards extremism without the League.

Jaleel maintained that such an interpretation was unacceptable from a Chief Minister responsible for protecting the interests and constitutional rights of every community. He demanded an explicit withdrawal and apology.

The controversy arose from Satheesan's comments at a public discussion in New Delhi on Friday, where he defended the League's political role and its relationship with the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF).

Satheesan said the Muslim League operating in contemporary Kerala should not be equated with the organisation's political character during the 1940s. He argued that the party occupied an important position within Kerala's democratic political framework.

The Chief Minister warned that weakening the League could allow extremist forces to capture the political space it currently represented. His comments were intended to explain the party's importance to the UDF and its place in the state's political landscape.

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Jaleel, however, challenged the implications of linking the League's organisational strength with the prevention of extremism among Muslims.

His comparison with the Congress and RSS questioned whether the political preferences of an entire religious community could reasonably be reduced to the fortunes of one political organisation.

The disagreement reflects contrasting interpretations of the League's role. Satheesan considers the party an important democratic partner capable of resisting extremist influences, while Jaleel objects to the suggestion that its decline would necessarily produce radicalisation.

The Chief Minister also rejected suggestions that the Muslim League exercised undue influence over his administration.

He said neither the League nor other UDF constituents exerted pressure on government decisions. Major policy matters were discussed collectively with senior Congress leaders and Cabinet colleagues, he explained.

Satheesan maintained that the coalition functioned through consultation rather than demands from individual partners. He credited the alliance's organisational unity with its electoral success and said that cooperation continued within the government.

His defence of the League comes amid continuing political disagreements involving the Congress, CPI(M) and organisations representing sections of Kerala's Muslim population.

The League remains a major constituent of the UDF, holding 22 seats in the Assembly and exercising considerable influence within the coalition.

Its political position has repeatedly attracted competing assessments from the Congress and CPI(M), particularly concerning secularism, communal representation and the influence of religious organisations.

Earlier this month, Satheesan demanded an apology from CPI(M) leaders following controversial remarks concerning Malappuram and allegations of fundamentalist influence.

He accused the Left leadership of failing to challenge statements that he considered offensive to the district's population. CPI(M) leaders rejected allegations that their party was targeting a religious community.

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That disagreement highlighted the sensitivity surrounding political references to religious identity, particularly when leaders associate communities or geographical constituencies with extremism.

Jaleel has also maintained a critical position towards the League's leadership and its relationship with Muslim religious organisations.

During the week, he questioned the response of community organisations to decisions taken under the UDF government, including the reconstitution of the Kerala Waqf Board.

He accused sections of the religious leadership of failing to challenge decisions involving the League, while contrasting their position with the criticism directed at the previous Left Democratic Front administration.

Those interventions formed part of a wider disagreement over political accountability and the relationship between religious institutions and governing parties.

Satheesan, meanwhile, used his Delhi appearance to outline the government's approach towards the Centre, saying Kerala would cooperate on administrative matters while continuing its ideological opposition to the BJP and Sangh Parivar.

He added that the government would reconsider its approach if Kerala faced discriminatory treatment from the Centre.

(The article 'Jaleel demands Satheesan apology over Muslim League remarks' appeared first on Free Press Journal.)