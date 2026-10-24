Winners Of The 2026 INPD Awards Announced, C-Beauty Takes Home Multiple Prestigious Honors Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> PARIS, FRANCE – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 October 2026 – The 2026 INPD Awards concluded successfully on October 15 at the Carrousel du Louvre in Paris, France. The winners of these highly anticipated annual international innovation awards for the global beauty industry were unveiled at a grand ceremony.

Co-created by China Cosmetics Review, Cosmetic Valley of France and other partners, the 2026 INPD Awards center on the theme“REGENERATIONS”. The event brings together leading research institutions, enterprises across the value chain and industry experts from the global beauty sector, showcasing cutting-edge innovations in raw material research, formulation technology, sustainable development and more.

The 2026 INPD Awards maintain an international, professional and diverse judging panel, comprising specialists from industry, scientific research, brands, marketing, design and sustainable development. They evaluate innovations across multiple dimensions, including technical value, product performance, brand innovation and industrial significance. This international professional judging system, covering the entire value chain, has further elevated the prestige and industry influence of this year's awards.

For the first time, this edition of the INPD Awards introduced the Leading Grand Prize, accompanied by a special prize fund of RMB 1 million, to recognize benchmark enterprises leading China's beauty industry. OSM, with nearly 60 years of expertise in pearl skincare, claimed the 2026 INPD Leading Grand Prize.

Competing alongside top global innovators, the Chinese beauty sector delivered outstanding results with a string of victories. Drawing on a solid scientific research foundation, differentiated innovation strategies and rich cultural expression, Chinese beauty brands and enterprises emerged among the most notable winners, securing major awards across multiple categories and delivering an inspiring performance.

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Congratulations to these Chinese beauty players who continue to break new ground on the global innovation stage and whose achievements have earned recognition and acclaim from an international panel of industry judges!

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