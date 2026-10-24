Kerala Plans Vigilance Scrutiny Of Previous Drug Purchases Arabian Post

The announcement follows an escalating dispute over the state's supply of a lower-cost generic medicine to children with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). Muraleedharan said procurement decisions taken through the Kerala Medical Services Corporation Limited (KMSCL) during the previous administration would be examined.

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