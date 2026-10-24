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Kerala Plans Vigilance Scrutiny Of Previous Drug Purchases Arabian Post


Date: 2026-10-24 02:11:33

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix">

Hyphen Digital Network |

Kerala Health Minister K Muraleedharan has announced a vigilance investigation into medicine purchases made under previous Left Democratic Front governments, placing transactions involving Kannur-based Taurus Remedies Private Limited under scrutiny.

The announcement follows an escalating dispute over the state's supply of a lower-cost generic medicine to children with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). Muraleedharan said procurement decisions taken through the Kerala Medical Services Corporation Limited (KMSCL) during the previous administration would be examined.

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The Arabian Post

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