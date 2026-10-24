IUML Expels Businessman As Doha Burglary Probe Widens Arabian Post
Hyphen Digital Network |
Kerala Police have expanded their investigation into the theft of 3.1 million Qatari riyals from the Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre (KMCC) office in Doha, examining allegations implicating a prominent Gulf-based businessman after leaked audio recordings suggested the burglary was carried out under a paid contract.
The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has expelled businessman Razak Kunnummal, popularly known as Rotana Razak, from its organisational positions and affiliated bodies, including the KMCC, following allegations linking him to the robbery. The disciplinary action was taken by the party's state leadership on Saturday.
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