IUML Expels Businessman As Doha Burglary Probe Widens Arabian Post

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Kerala Police have expanded their investigation into the theft of 3.1 million Qatari riyals from the Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre (KMCC) office in Doha, examining allegations implicating a prominent Gulf-based businessman after leaked audio recordings suggested the burglary was carried out under a paid contract.

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has expelled businessman Razak Kunnummal, popularly known as Rotana Razak, from its organisational positions and affiliated bodies, including the KMCC, following allegations linking him to the robbery. The disciplinary action was taken by the party's state leadership on Saturday.

<p>Investigators are examining statements and purported conversations involving the accused to establish whether the burglary was commissioned by individuals operating in Qatar. The recordings allegedly refer to an agreed payment for executing the operation and disagreements over the distribution of money.</p> <p>The investigation has acquired greater significance because the stolen funds were reportedly collected under Sneha Suraksha, a welfare scheme operated by the KMCC for expatriate members. Questions surrounding the handling of the money have intensified scrutiny of the organisation's leadership.</p> <p>Razak's alleged involvement emerged from statements attributed to Parappil Balakrishnan, a Kozhikode resident who surrendered before Koyilandy police earlier this week. Balakrishnan, identified as the fourth accused, allegedly told investigators that Razak had taken him to the premises where the burglary occurred.</p> <p>Police have not established Razak's criminal responsibility, and the party's disciplinary decision does not constitute a finding of guilt. His response to the allegations could not be independently established.</p> <p>The leaked recordings purportedly feature conversations involving Shajahan, also known as Bombay Shaji, the principal accused, and a person identified as Kamarudheen Payyoli. The discussions allegedly suggest that the burglary was undertaken on behalf of a businessman based in Qatar.</p> <iframe class="ap-between-posts-ad-frame" src="" title="Advertisement" loading="eager" scrolling="no" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin"> See also Sudhakaran questions ground for his removal as KPCC chief <p>One speaker purportedly complains that the promised payment was not received despite the operation being completed. Investigators are examining whether the conversations identify the organisers, financial beneficiaries or intermediaries involved.</p> <p>A significant discrepancy has emerged over the amount stolen. The police complaint identifies 3.1 million Qatari riyals, valued at approximately Rs 8 crore, whereas the leaked conversations allegedly mention Rs 25 crore.</p> <p>The higher figure remains unverified. Investigators have yet to establish whether it represents an actual amount, an exaggerated claim or money associated with another transaction.</p> <p>Police are considering constituting a Special Investigation Team because the alleged crime occurred outside Kerala and potentially involved several individuals operating across international borders.</p> <p>The investigation could require inquiries in Qatar to establish the movements of suspects, the circumstances surrounding the burglary and the subsequent handling of the stolen money.</p> <p>The robbery occurred on September 18, 2025, at the KMCC office in Doha's Al Thumama neighbourhood. Investigators believe a group travelled from Kerala to Qatar and entered the premises before breaking open the strongroom.</p> <p>Balakrishnan, a welder who previously contested local elections as a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate, allegedly maintained that he had travelled to Qatar after being offered employment.</p> <p>He told investigators that he was subsequently taken to the KMCC premises and threatened into cutting open locks with a gas cutter. He claimed he had not been informed beforehand that the assignment involved a burglary.</p> <p>According to his statement, other participants collected the money from the strongroom and carried it away in bags. He also alleged that he received substantially less money than had been promised for his involvement.</p> See also High Court to hear Vijayan appeal on Sat <p>These assertions remain allegations requiring corroboration through independent evidence and questioning of other suspects.</p> <p>IUML state general secretary P M A Salam had announced on Friday that the party would take stringent action against anyone associated with the KMCC found involved in the theft.</p> <p>Salam maintained that the organisation had supported the police complaint and would not protect individuals implicated in wrongdoing. Saturday's disciplinary action followed those assurances.</p> <p>The Koyilandy police registered the case following a complaint lodged on September 15, 2026, by P K Abdul Rahim, vice-president of the Qatar KMCC unit.</p> <p>The complaint came almost a year after the burglary, prompting questions about the delay in initiating criminal proceedings and its possible effect on evidence collection.</p> <p>Six people have been named as accused in the case. Balakrishnan has been remanded to judicial custody, while investigators continue examining the recordings and statements concerning the remaining suspects.</p> <p>(The article 'IUML expels businessman as Doha burglary probe widens' appeared first on Free Press Journal.)</p> <h2></h2>