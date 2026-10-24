Fort Kochi Influencer Video Triggers Communal Controversy Online Arabian Post

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A video alleging that Muslims dominate Fort Kochi and that Kerala faces a religious threat has triggered an online controversy, with influencer Amrit Singh Darren facing criticism over unsupported claims about the coastal neighbourhood.

Darren, whose video circulated through an Instagram account identified as Litichokup, urged the central government to intervene, alleging that the state administration was ignoring developments he described as dangerous. His remarks drew objections from social media users who questioned both his figures and his portrayal of the locality.

<p>The dispute widened after Diya Krishna, an influencer and daughter of actor and BJP politician Krishnakumar, commented“Sad reality” beneath the video. Following criticism, she deleted the comment and issued a clarification, saying she had reacted to a portrait of Muhammad Ali Jinnah at a café rather than Darren's statements about Muslims.</p> <p>Krishna said she had watched only the first part of the recording before commenting and acknowledged that responding without viewing the entire video was a mistake. She apologised and rejected suggestions that she supported hostility towards Muslims or wanted members of the community excluded from Kerala.</p> <p>Darren's recording begins with his account of visiting Kashi Art Cafe, a prominent establishment in Fort Kochi. He questioned why a portrait of Jinnah appeared alongside Mahatma Gandhi and objected to the restaurant's name, which he associated with the Hindu sacred city of Varanasi.</p> <p>He also alleged that the café served nothing but beef dishes. However, a menu shown during scrutiny of the dispute contained a range of food items, including only two beef dishes among roughly 30 listed offerings, contradicting his characterisation.</p> See also ED warned against interference <p>Moving beyond the café, Darren claimed that Muslims accounted for 95 per cent of business owners, taxi and autorickshaw drivers, traders and street vendors in Fort Kochi. No demographic survey or other substantiation accompanied that figure, and it should not be treated as an established description of the neighbourhood.</p> <iframe class="ap-between-posts-ad-frame" src="" title="Advertisement" loading="eager" scrolling="no" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin"> <p>He further alleged that residents holding right-wing political views were afraid to speak openly and had asked him not to disclose their locations while filming. The people he referred to were not identified, leaving their purported accounts unverified.</p> <p>The influencer also claimed, without presenting evidence, that Kerala's government received funding from Arab countries to promote Islam. He suggested that the state could be lost unless the central government acted. Neither the funding allegation nor the supposed demographic transformation was supported by documentation in the recording.</p> <p>Darren said he was staying in Fort Kochi and declared that the Kerala government should be held responsible if anything happened to him after the video appeared. That statement was his own warning, not evidence of a specific threat against him.</p> <p>The controversy prompted a response from Tara Tojo Alex, identified as a Congress digital media cell coordinator, who challenged Krishna's initial comment. Alex questioned whether the presence of Muslims in a neighbourhood could reasonably be portrayed as dangerous and called for greater responsibility from influential social media personalities.</p> <p>Krishna subsequently explained that her objection concerned Jinnah's portrait being displayed beside Gandhi's. She said she had misunderstood how her short comment would be interpreted and maintained that she respected other religions. She also described receiving abusive messages after the dispute spread online.</p> See also New Governor's vegetarian directive draws criticism <p>Her explanation distinguished between objections to a historical portrait and statements about an entire religious community. She maintained that her original response was confined to the café display and said she had not watched the portion discussing Fort Kochi's population. The clarification followed widespread circulation of screenshots showing her initial comment beneath Darren's recording.</p> <p>Fort Kochi's religious composition cannot be established from the occupations or appearances of people encountered during a brief visit. The area has long included Hindu, Muslim, Christian and Jewish communities, a history reflected in its religious buildings and commercial life.</p> <p>Ernakulam district's official heritage information identifies the centuries-old Kalvathy Mosque among Fort Kochi's landmarks. The locality also contains churches and temples, illustrating a religious landscape more varied than Darren's account suggested.</p> <p>The immediate disagreement began with a café visit but expanded through the circulation of the video and responses to Krishna's comment. Her clarification addressed the meaning of her own reaction, while Darren's broader allegations remained unsupported by the evidence presented publicly.</p> <p>(The article 'Fort Kochi influencer video triggers communal controversy online' appeared first on Free Press Journal.)</p> <h2></h2>