Fort Kochi Influencer Video Triggers Communal Controversy Online Arabian Post
Hyphen Digital Network |
A video alleging that Muslims dominate Fort Kochi and that Kerala faces a religious threat has triggered an online controversy, with influencer Amrit Singh Darren facing criticism over unsupported claims about the coastal neighbourhood.
Darren, whose video circulated through an Instagram account identified as Litichokup, urged the central government to intervene, alleging that the state administration was ignoring developments he described as dangerous. His remarks drew objections from social media users who questioned both his figures and his portrayal of the locality.
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