Jayarajan Rebuts Resort Funding Allegations Involving Wife Indira Arabian Post
Hyphen Digital Network |
CPM central committee member E P Jayarajan has rejected allegations that his wife, P K Indira, received money from businessman Sasidharan Kartha for investment in Vaidekam Ayurveda Healing Village, while accusing his nephew's wife of financial misconduct at the Kannur resort.
The controversy took another turn on Saturday when Jayarajan's nephew, E P Shyamjith, disowned a Facebook post carrying the allegations, saying he suspected that his account had been hacked and misused. The post was withdrawn after attracting attention.
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