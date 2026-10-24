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Court Flays Govt, Police For Tardy PSC Probe Arabian Post


Date: 2026-10-24 02:11:33

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix">

Hyphen Digital Network |

The Kerala High Court has questioned why key suspects in alleged irregularities involving a Public Service Commission recruitment examination for the State Planning Board have not been questioned by investigators.

Justice A. Badharudeen made the oral observation while considering a petition filed by the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) challenging the Crime Branch investigation. The court also directed that V. S. Jayalal, a candidate who had challenged the evaluation process before the Kerala Administrative Tribunal, be included as a party to the High Court proceedings.

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The Arabian Post

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