Court Flays Govt, Police For Tardy PSC Probe Arabian Post
Hyphen Digital Network |The Kerala High Court has questioned why key suspects in alleged irregularities involving a Public Service Commission recruitment examination for the State Planning Board have not been questioned by investigators.
Justice A. Badharudeen made the oral observation while considering a petition filed by the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) challenging the Crime Branch investigation. The court also directed that V. S. Jayalal, a candidate who had challenged the evaluation process before the Kerala Administrative Tribunal, be included as a party to the High Court proceedings.
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