Swiss Extends The Suspension Of Its Flights To Dubai

Français fr Swiss prolonge la suspension de ses vols vers Dubaï Original Read more: Swiss prolonge la suspension de ses vols vers D

MENAFN - Swissinfo) In view of the situation in the Middle East and its uncertain future, Swiss has decided to extend the suspension of its flights to Dubai until November 25, 2026. These services were originally due to resume on October 27. This content was published on October 24, 2026 - 10:15 1 minute Keystone-SDA

“The passengers affected will be contacted directly and will be offered flexible booking options or a full refund,” the Swiss airline stated in a press release issued on Friday.

Swiss says it regrets the inconvenience caused and“continues to monitor developments in the Middle East closely and to reassess the situation on an ongoing basis”.

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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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