Swiss Extends The Suspension Of Its Flights To Dubai
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Swiss prolonge la suspension de ses vols vers Dubaï
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Read more: Swiss prolonge la suspension de ses vols vers D
“The passengers affected will be contacted directly and will be offered flexible booking options or a full refund,” the Swiss airline stated in a press release issued on Friday.
Swiss says it regrets the inconvenience caused and“continues to monitor developments in the Middle East closely and to reassess the situation on an ongoing basis”.
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