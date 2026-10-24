Data Protection Officer Launches Investigation Into Cyber Attack

Italiano it Ciberattacco: incaricato protezione dei dati avvia indagine Original Read more: Ciberattacco: incaricato protezione dei dati avvia ind

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Following the cyberattack on PK Softech, a software provider for several Swiss pension funds, the Federal Data Protection and Information Commissioner has launched a formal investigation. This content was published on October 24, 2026 - 11:00 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

Where there are indications of a possible breach of data protection regulations, the investigation is directed against that company, according to a statement issued today by the commissioner.

PK Softech informed the Federal Data Protection Commissioner on October 8, 2026 of the cyberattack on its IT infrastructure and of possible data security breaches. During the cyberattack, data was stolen from several pension funds to which the company provided software solutions.

As has been known for several days, the Federal Pension Fund Publica is among the organisations affected. The Bernese Pension Fund (BPK) and the Bernese Teachers' Insurance Fund (BLVK) have also been affected by the attack.

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