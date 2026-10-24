Nearly 9,600 Fish Saved In Jura Rescue Operation

Français fr Pêches de sauvetage: près de 9600 poissons capturés dans le Jura Original Read more: Pêches de sauvetage: près de 9600 poissons capturés dans le

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Around 16 kilometres of rivers in the Jura were the subject of rescue fishing operations during this summer's drought. Nearly 9,600 fish, including 6,500 trout, were caught and then relocated to suitable sections of the main watercourse within the same catchment area. This content was published on October 24, 2026 - 11:14 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

“In several cases, these operations had to be launched very quickly following reports of animal deaths. Such operations had been carried out previously, but they have taken on a significantly greater scale this year,” stated the Jura Government in response to a question from MP Sonia Burri-Schmassmann (Vert-e-s).

The rescue fishing operations represent an estimated cost of 15,000 francs. Around 85 per cent of this amount relates to in-house services.“The cost of these operations would have been considerably higher without the voluntary participation of members of the various fishing societies,” the canton explained.

“Given the human resources that could be mobilised, as well as the technical and financial resources available, it was not possible to set up a specific monitoring programme to determine the fish survival rate,” the response stated.

The executive is, however, aware that, given the predicted recurrence of these episodes of drought and high temperatures, a strategic review of the measures to be implemented in the medium and long term is required. This will involve, in particular, identifying mechanisms to better anticipate such situations and limit their impact on aquatic environments and the wildlife they support.

+ How we produce news in English

Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

Related Stories Popular Stories N

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiati

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ....