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Haryana Electricity Employees End Strike After Assurance On Power Utility Privatisation

Haryana Electricity Employees End Strike After Assurance On Power Utility Privatisation


Date: 2026-10-24 02:09:45

(MENAFN- KNN India) Chandigarh, Oct 24 (KNN) Electricity employees in Haryana have called off their strike following an assurance from the state government that power utilities will not be privatised, bringing relief to power consumers across 15 districts affected by the agitation.

Around 40,000 employees had participated in the strike, disrupting electricity supply in major cities, including Gurugram, Faridabad, Ambala, Rohtak, Panipat and Yamunanagar.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Minister Anil Vij met representatives of the electricity employees on Friday to discuss their demands. During the meeting, Saini assured them that the government would not privatise the state's power utilities.

Following the assurance, employee representatives agreed to withdraw the strike for the time being.

Further Talks Scheduled For November 3

The Chief Minister heard the employees' concerns and assured them that their demands would be considered, according to the information shared after the meeting.

Both sides have agreed to hold another meeting on November 3 to discuss the remaining demands in detail.

The assurance against privatisation was a key factor in the decision to call off the strike, employee representatives said.

With the agitation withdrawn, electricity services across Haryana are expected to gradually return to normal.

(KNN Bureau)

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KNN India

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