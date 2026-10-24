Clean Energy Sector To Offer USD 220 Bn Investment Opportunities By FY30: MNRE

MENAFN - KNN India)India has an estimated USD 220 billion in investment opportunities across the clean energy value chain between FY2027 and FY2030 as it advances towards its target of 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) said.

Non-fossil fuel sources currently account for more than 54 per cent of India's installed power capacity, with private investment playing a key role in the sector's expansion.

MNRE Joint Secretary J.V.N. Subramanyam said the investment opportunity spans solar and wind energy, energy storage, manufacturing, transmission, green hydrogen and hydropower.

“The private sector is already the largest partner in India's power-sector transformation. The government creates the framework, and industry builds,” Subramanyam added, as quoted by ANI.

He noted that the estimated USD 220 billion investment opportunity spans solar and wind energy, energy storage, manufacturing, transmission, green hydrogen and hydropower.

“I would not see that number as a constraint; I see it as a measure of the opportunity ahead,” Subramanyam said.

Private Capital Key To 500 GW Target

Private entities account for nearly 74 per cent of India's renewable energy capacity, supported by policy stability, 100 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI) under the automatic route and payment security mechanisms, according to the ministry.

The government is also introducing market measures to improve project bankability and revenue certainty, including a 500 MW Contract for Difference pilot through the Solar Energy Corporation of India. The reduction in GST on renewable energy equipment from 12 per cent to 5 per cent is expected to provide further support.

MNRE highlighted that the 500 GW target is an important milestone towards India's longer-term ambition of achieving 1,800 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2047 and net-zero emissions by 2070.

Subramanyam said,“The 500 GW target cannot be financed by the public sector alone. Our objective is to create a bankable investment environment in which private capital can come in at scale, with confidence and over the long term.”

BRE Summit In November

The government will host the Bharat Renewable Energy (BRE) Summit and Expo 2026 from November 2 to 5 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

The event will include the ninth session of the International Solar Alliance Assembly and the fourth International Conference on Green Hydrogen. It is expected to feature more than 400 exhibitors and delegates from over 75 countries.

The summit aims to facilitate investment, state-level project pipelines, business partnerships and technology collaboration.

(KNN Bureau)