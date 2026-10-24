North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Visits China Via New Bridge

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived in China on Saturday via a newly opened bridge and reportedly met Chinese Premier Li Qiang in the border city of Dandong, Reuters reported.

Kim crossed the New Yalu River Bridge, which connects North Korea and China, according to a South Korean government official cited by Reuters. Another South Korean official said Li met the North Korean leader in Dandong.

The visit comes a day before the anniversary of China's entry into the Korean War (1950–1953), during which Chinese forces fought alongside North Korea.

South Korea's Yonhap News Agency reported that Kim was expected to return to North Korea later on Saturday.

China and North Korea officially opened the three-kilometre New Yalu River Bridge earlier this month after a lengthy delay.

The bridge is a key land crossing between the two countries, and its opening is intended to revive trade and commerce after years of strained relations and disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

sa