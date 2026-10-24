Rooted In The River, Renewed With The Times: Insights From The 2026 Chishui River Forum

MENAFN - TimesNewswire )October 24, 2026 – On October 16–18, the 2026 Chishui River Forum, jointly initiated by the Brand Work Office of Xinhua News Agency, China Economic Information Service, and China Moutai, was held in Maotai Town, Guizhou Province. The Forum brought together representatives of international liquor companies and organizations to draw on Eastern wisdom in terroir-based brewing and explore new pathways for industrial development that promote harmony between humanity and nature and foster mutual flourishing.

The 2026 Chishui River Forum

Harmonizing Heaven and Earth: The River Valley's Terroir Anchors the Roots of Brewing Civilization

Ao Hong, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and Director-General of the Guizhou Provincial Department of Industry and Information Technology, said in his opening remarks that“Moutai cannot be produced anywhere else but Maotai Town.” The natural endowments of the Chishui River Valley provide the essential foundation for the sauce-aroma baijiu industry. Guizhou is both the birthplace and principal production region of sauce-aroma baijiu, as well as a key hub and main front for developing industrial clusters rooted in historical traditions.

Chen Hua, Chairman of China Moutai Group, noted that the evolution of the world's renowned liquor brands is not only a history of production regions, but also a cultural history of craftsmanship passed down through generations in distinctive local environments. Production regions are the ecological foundation, the source of quality and the cultural roots of the liquor industry. Protecting regional ecosystems and preserving brewing traditions are shared responsibilities of liquor producers worldwide.

Cultural heritage provides the spiritual foundation for the liquor industry to achieve steady, long-term development. Li Xiaojie, former Vice Minister of Culture and former Director of the National Cultural Heritage Administration, called for bringing intangible cultural heritage brewing techniques to life, exploring the deeper significance of liquor-related cultural heritage, and fostering a vibrant ecosystem of local customs and cultural traditions. These efforts, he said, would enable cultural heritage to support the industry's sustainable development through living transmission.

From traces of ancient alcoholic beverages at the Jiahu archaeological site to historic baijiu workshops and preserved fermentation pits across China, the country's brewing traditions span thousands of years. They offer a rich heritage awaiting innovative transformation and more dynamic forms of transmission.

Advancing with the Times: Building Industry-Wide Consensus amid Market Adjustments

China's baijiu industry is currently undergoing a profound adjustment. Evolving consumer demand, inventory restructuring and changes in distribution channels have become shared challenges across the sector.

The World Famous Liquor Brands Sustainability Index Report (2026), released during the Forum, establishes an evaluation framework based on three dimensions: Quality, Momentum and Visibility. Six brands, including Moutai, were classified as“Leading” brands in the assessment.

During the Forum, the Chishui River Valley: China's Sauce-Aroma Baijiu Regional Brand Think Tank was officially launched. The Moutai Strategic Research Institute will collaborate with China Economic Information Service on research into the global liquor industry.

The China Brands Go Global initiative and the Global Liquor Industry Sustainable Development Partnership Program were also launched. Moutai invited 16 domestic and international liquor companies to build consensus around six priorities: cultural heritage, green development, technological innovation, corporate responsibility, intergenerational vitality and global collaboration. The initiative aims to foster a global community with a shared future for the liquor industry.

As Chen Hua put it,“We must turn consensus into mechanisms, initiatives into projects, and visions into practice.”

Breaking New Ground through Multiple Perspectives: Three Parallel Forums Address the Industry's Defining Challenges

Alongside the main forum, three parallel forums examined how the traditional liquor industry can navigate the future from three perspectives: the mutual enrichment of civilizations, digital and intelligent manufacturing, and consumption trends among younger generations.

The parallel forum “The Language of the World, the Taste of China” focused on cultural confidence and global dialogue, exploring how Chinese liquor culture can communicate with the world while drawing on its distinctive heritage.

“Digital Aroma Discovery, Intelligent Brewing for the Future” examined how digital technologies are reshaping brewing processes and transforming the underlying logic of production.

“A World in Every Glass, New Voices from Drinkers” moved outdoors to a lawn setting, directly addressing the challenges and opportunities presented by generational change in consumer preferences.

“Harmonizing Heaven and Earth” represents the commitment to respecting the land, water and rhythms of nature while preserving the industry's roots.“Advancing with the Times” embodies the courage to embrace change and pursue innovation.

Starting from the Chishui River Valley, the 2026 Chishui River Forum is establishing a new point of connection for the global liquor industry, where tradition meets modernity and Eastern and Western perspectives engage in dialogue. Through industrial insights and practical solutions rooted in China's experience, the Forum aims to contribute to the high-quality development of the global liquor industry.