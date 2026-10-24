Qatari Capital Seen As Key Catalyst For Italy's Deep-Tech Startups

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatari venture capital funds and private investors could find new opportunities in European technology by tapping into the innovation ecosystem of Italy's Lazio region, an innovation strategist has said.

High-calibre academic research and startup creation in the region face a domestic capital gap that international co-investment models can address, according to Andrea Romagnoli, project manager for Startup Internationalisation at Lazio Innova.

Speaking to Gulf Times on the sidelines of Maker Faire Rome – The European Edition, Romagnoli pointed out that while the region surrounding Rome excels at producing research, local ventures struggle to secure scale-up capital.

Maker Faire Rome – The European Edition, held at Rome's Gazometro Ostiense, serves as Europe's premier gathering for tech innovation, bringing together international delegations, researchers, and startups across robotics, artificial intelligence, and smart manufacturing.

“Compared with other European countries, Italy has a strong research base, but it often struggles to translate that research into marketable products. The country also faces a shortage of venture capital, and we are working publicly to help bridge that gap,” Romagnoli explained.

Lazio is home to several major academic hubs, including Sapienza University of Rome, which has 350,000 students, as well as Tor Vergata and Roma Tre. These universities generate active research in engineering, robotics, cybersecurity, internet of things (IoT), and life sciences, Romagnoli pointed out.

The local funding environment creates a challenge for early-stage companies, he noted. According to Lazio Innova estimates, only about 9% of startups in Italy survive past their first two years.

To improve survival rates, he said Lazio Innova operates regional public accelerators, known as Spazio Attivo, and manages a co-investment fund of around €6mn.

The fund operates on a 1:1 matching ratio alongside private investors. Spazio Attivo is a regional network of innovation hubs and business incubators managed by Lazio Innova on behalf of the Lazio Region in Italy.

Romagnoli explained that Lazio Innova's role is to help local companies expand internationally without losing their ties to the region.

“Our goal as Lazio Innova is to facilitate investment in our region. There's no better way than having a success story, for example, a Lazio region company which has been invested in by a VC fund in Qatar, and this company is opening a branch there and working at an international level,” he said.

According to Romagnoli, Lazio Innova prepares companies for international partnerships and market entries in cities like Doha and Riyadh. The agency provides local market analysis and identifies sectors ready for joint collaboration, including smart grids, smart finance, AI, and cybersecurity.

Romagnoli also emphasised that cross-border partnerships work best when they create mutual benefits, allowing Italian ventures to expand into new markets while maintaining their research roots.

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