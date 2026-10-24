Jordan Church Attack Death Toll Rises To Nine

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Amman: The death toll from an attack on a church in Jordan's southern Karak Governorate has risen to nine after one of the injured victims died while receiving hospital treatment.

Jordanian Health Minister Dr. Ibrahim Al Bdour said one critically injured victim remained under treatment at Prince Ali Military Hospital, adding that the patient's condition was still unstable.

He said most of the injuries treated at hospitals involved heavy blood loss and arterial damage, requiring surgery and blood transfusions.

Meanwhile, Jordan's King Abdullah II chaired a National Security Council meeting on Saturday, receiving a security briefing on Friday's attack, which killed several people and injured others.

During the meeting, King Abdullah said there could be no leniency when Jordanian lives were at stake. He reiterated his condemnation of the attack, stressing that the security and safety of Jordanians were a red line and that such acts wouldn't intimidate Jordan or undermine its national unity.