Saudi Arabia Reports Falling Debris After Interception Of Two Houthi Missiles

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia's Civil Defence announced on Saturday, October 24, that debris from two intercepted ballistic missiles fell in several locations after the missiles were launched by Houthis towards Makkah and Madinah.

In a statement, the Civil Defence spokesperson said emergency teams responded to reports of falling debris in both regions following the interception of the missiles.

According to the statement, fragments of the intercepted missiles fell in Wadi Al-Muqaddas in Makkah, while additional debris was reported in the Al-Nuzha neighbourhood of Jeddah, Wadi Jalil in Taif Governorate, and Mastourah Centre in Rabigh Governorate.

The spokesperson said the relevant authorities implemented established procedures for handling such incidents.

The statement did not mention any casualties or injuries resulting from the falling debris.