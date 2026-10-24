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Amir Sends Condolences To King Of Jordan

Amir Sends Condolences To King Of Jordan


Date: 2026-10-24 02:03:56

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani has sent a cable of condolences to HM King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan following an attack on a church in Karak Governorate.

HH the Amir expressed his condolences over the victims of the attack and wished those injured a speedy recovery.

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The Peninsula

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