QFFD Advances Qatar-France Cooperation In Humanitarian Action And Sustainable Development

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Chairperson of the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) HE Sheikh Thani bin Hamad Al-Thani led a high-level visit to Paris, strengthening Qatar-France bilateral relations and advancing cooperation in international development and humanitarian assistance.

Building on the longstanding relations between the State of Qatar and the French Republic, the visit provided an opportunity to expand collaboration in areas of mutual interest, reinforce dialogue on shared humanitarian and development priorities, and explore new avenues for effective international cooperation.

As part of the visit, HE Sheikh Thani co-chaired a high-level meeting with HE Eleonore Caroit, Minister Delegate to the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, responsible for Francophonie, International Partnerships, and French Citizens Abroad of the French Republic. The meeting brought together representatives of the French Development Agency (AFD), Expertise France and the Crisis and Support Center (CDCS) to explore opportunities for enhanced institutional coordination, joint initiatives and the mobilization of complementary resources in support of humanitarian action and sustainable development.

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During the visit, QFFD signed two Memoranda of Understanding with Expertise France and CDCS of the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, aimed at strengthening cooperation in humanitarian action and international development. The agreements seek to foster joint initiatives and build institutional capacity, thereby enhancing coordination in humanitarian crisis response, supporting relief efforts, and contributing to sustainable development.

The visit marks a further step in strengthening Qatar-France relations and translating the two countries' shared priorities into practical cooperation. Through sustained engagement with governments and international institutions, QFFD continues to support humanitarian action, strengthen resilience and advance sustainable development.