Minister Of Public Health Meets With Tunisian, Turkish And Korean Counterparts

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Seoul: HE Mansoor bin Ebrahim Al Mahmoud, Minister of Public Health, held separate meetings with HE Dr Mustapha Ferjani, Minister of Health of the Republic of Tunisia; HE Prof Dr Kemal Memişoğlu, Minister of Health of the Republic of Turkiye; and HE Dr Jeong Eun Kyeong, Minister of Health and Welfare of the Republic of Korea.

The meetings addressed ways to further strengthen cooperation in the health sector between the State of Qatar and the respective countries, as well as the application of artificial intelligence in healthcare, a prominent theme of the World Bio Summit held in Seoul, Republic of Korea.