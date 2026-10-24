Doha Film Festival Expands Access With First-Ever Accreditation Programme For Film Lovers

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- New paid accreditation programme offers advance access to screenings, talks, live music and exclusive industry events

- Expands the Festival experience to welcome more film lovers and creative communities to engage with the films, filmmakers and ideas that make DFF special

Doha, Qatar: Doha Film Festival (DFF) has launched a new paid accreditation programme, opening up new ways for film lovers and industry professionals to customise their Festival experience, taking place from November 19 to 27, 2026.

Bringing audiences closer to the people, ideas and creative energy that shape contemporary cinema, the programme offers two new accreditation options: Festival Accreditation, for dedicated film fans and members of the creative community, and Industry Accreditation, offering additional access to professional programming and networking opportunities in the Festival's exclusive hospitality space.

Both options provide unlimited access to the exciting programme of feature films, documentaries and shorts from Qatar, the region and around the world, alongside DFF Talks featuring filmmakers, artists and industry figures. Accredited guests will also enjoy free or discounted tickets to select live music performances celebrating the connection between music and cinema.

Applications are now open at . For more information, pls contact [email protected].

Fatma Hassan Alremaihi, CEO of Doha Film Institute and Director of Doha Film Festival, said:“Cinema is at its most powerful when it brings people together, sparks new perspectives and creates connections that transcend borders. This expanded accreditation offering invites audiences to make Doha Film Festival their own and discover compelling cinema, engage with creative minds and become more active participants in a shared celebration of film. The Festival is a place where curiosity, discovery and belonging converge, and life-changing inspiration happens.”

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Festival Accreditation (Early Bird QR360 and Standard QR450) offers access to screenings and talks, as well as select DFF Music benefits, giving film enthusiasts and creatives more opportunities to discover the diverse range of new voices at the Festival, from Qatar, the region and beyond.

For film industry professionals, Industry Accreditation (Early Bird QR640 and Standard QR800) includes all Festival Accreditation benefits, plus access to Doha Industry Days by Film Committee at Media City Qatar, the DFF Majlis and the Festival's Industry Directory.

Doha Industry Days will present a programme of panels, masterclasses and meetings designed to facilitate knowledge-sharing, collaboration and new creative partnerships. The DFF Majlis will serve as a dedicated gathering space for accredited guests, with complimentary hospitality, to connect and exchange ideas between screenings and events. The Industry Directory will offer direct access to connect with participating professionals.

Early Bird pricing is available until November 2, 2026, with Industry Accreditation applications closing on November 10 and Festival Accreditation applications open until November 19.

Access to the inaugural accreditation programme is limited so early applications are encouraged. Applicants must be aged 18 or over and all submissions are subject to individual review for approval and availability.

Accredited guests will receive a booking code that allows them to book up to 10 advance tickets online and visit a physical box office for additional tickets available on a first come, first served basis.

International accredited guests will have access to travel visa support through Hayya, for approval by the relevant authorities, special discounted fares with Qatar Airways and preferential rates at selected partner hotels in Doha. For more details please visit the link: Partners of Doha Film Festival include Katara, Media City Qatar I Film Committee and Visit Qatar. Taking place from November 19–27, 2026, Doha Film Festival brings together filmmakers, audiences and industry voices from the region and beyond to honour original storytelling and important voices in film.