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Amir Sends Condolences To Chinese President

Amir Sends Condolences To Chinese President


Date: 2026-10-24 02:03:55

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir, HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani has sent a message of condolences to President of the People's Republic of China HE Xi Jinping for the victims of the earthquake that struck the Xizang region in southwest China, wishing the injured a speedy recovery

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The Peninsula

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