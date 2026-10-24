Amir Sends Condolences To Chinese President

Doha, Qatar: The Amir, HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani has sent a message of condolences to President of the People's Republic of China HE Xi Jinping for the victims of the earthquake that struck the Xizang region in southwest China, wishing the injured a speedy recovery

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.