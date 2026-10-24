Qatar, Belgium Discuss Strengthening Maritime Security Cooperation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The General Directorate of Coasts and Borders Security received the Minister of Security and the Interior of the Kingdom of Belgium HE Bernard Quintin, and his accompanying delegation.His Excellency was welcomed by the Director General of Coasts and Borders Security Staff Colonel (Navy) Hassan Ahmed Al Sulaiti along with several officers from the Directorate.During the visit, the two sides discussed ways to strengthen cooperation and exchange expertise in maritime and security-related fields.The visit also included a tour of the Directorate's facilities, where His Excellency and the accompanying delegation were briefed on the roles and responsibilities of its various departments, their operational procedures, and their contributions to enhancing maritime security and safety.