Minister Of Public Health Meets President Of Korea's Health Insurance Review And Assessment Service

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Seoul: Minister of Public Health HE Mansoor bin Ebrahim Al Mahmoud met with President of the Health Insurance Review and Assessment Service (HIRA) of the Republic of Korea, Dr Seungkwon Hong on the sidelines of His Excellency's participation in the World Bio Summit, held in Seoul, Republic of Korea.

The meeting focused on cooperation between the Ministry of Public Health of the State of Qatar and HIRA, as well as the Republic of Korea's experience in health insurance, including mechanisms for reviewing and evaluating healthcare services, the use of digital systems in payment and reimbursement procedures for healthcare providers, and the review of insurance claims.

Discussions also covered the exchange of expertise and cooperation in training and capacity building.

HE the Minister also visited Samsung Medical Center, where he was briefed on its advanced capabilities and technologies in specialised medical care, artificial intelligence applications and medical innovation.