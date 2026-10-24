Qatar Foundation Holds UK Alumni Forum 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

London: Qatar Foundation (QF) organized its Alumni Forum 2026, with the participation of 65 graduates from the United Kingdom (UK) and across Europe, as part of its efforts to share their stories and experiences, build and strengthen connections with each other as well as learn, support, collaborate, and keep them connected to Qatar and the region.

Held in London and sponsored by Katara Hospitality, the forum was an opportunity for them to share their stories and experiences, build and strengthen connections with each other, and reflect on and celebrate how, for all their different paths, they will always have something in common: their enduring ties to QF, and to Qatar.

Director of Strategy and Partnership within QF's Higher Education division Dr. Lolwa Al-Naemi said: "Our alumni continue to make an impact through their skills and values, their capacity for innovation and entrepreneurship, and their sense of service and contribution. This impact is evident in Qatar and across the world, and our UK-based alumni personify this.

"As leaders and drivers of change in fields such as education, healthcare, technology, sustainability, and business, they are bringing the talents and mindsets nurtured at Education City to global communities where they stand as testament to, and ambassadors for, a QF education.

"Through QF's Alumni Office and forums such as this one, QF hopes to connect with its alumni so they may form lasting bonds with each other, with QF, and with Qatar, which in turn creates opportunities for international collaborations in many different fields. And as our alumni make their mark on British society and economy, they also play a key role in further strengthening the longstanding and valued relationship between Qatar and the UK."

Alumni Engagement Manager within QF's Higher Education division Asmaa Alkuwari said: "Seeing our alumni come together through this UK Alumni Forum is a reminder that the value of the Qatar Foundation experience extends far beyond graduating from the classrooms.

"Since launching the UK Alumni Chapter in 2025, we have witnessed the power of alumni connections in creating opportunities, fostering collaboration, and supporting personal and professional growth. This forum is not only a celebration of those connections, but an investment in the relationships and impact that will continue to shape our community for years to come."

As its global community of alumni continues to expand year after year, Qatar Foundation brings them together across different continents to learn, support, collaborate, and keep them connected to Qatar and the region.

The achievements of the alumni of Qatar Foundation's schools and universities, within Qatar and beyond, are the greatest testament to its belief and investment in quality education, as their paths and careers show how combining a unique learning experience with their skills and values can turn ambition into reality.