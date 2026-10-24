QICDRC Wraps Up Training Program On International Commercial Courts

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatar International Court and Dispute Resolution Centre (QICDRC) has concluded its 2026 training program on international commercial courts, featuring lectures, panel discussions and applied workshops on relevant legislation.

The program highlighted the procedures and practices of QICDRC and the Regulatory Tribunal of the Qatar Financial Centre (QFC), bringing together 25 qualified lawyers and legal practitioners who gained practical insights into the legal frameworks and procedural rules governing court proceedings and appeals before the court's appellate division.

It covered the key stages of litigation, including emergency motions, commencement of proceedings, defenses and counterclaims, jurisdictional disputes, disclosure and case preparation, hearings and evidence, judgments, court orders and damages, costs and enforcement, appeals, and proceedings before the regulatory tribunal.

By reviewing pending and previously heard cases, participants deepened their understanding of court procedures, including oral argument, legal analysis and litigation strategy. The sessions also addressed ethical and procedural issues confronting attorneys practicing before international commercial courts.

QICDRC CEO Faisal bin Rashid Al Sahouti said the program underscored the court's commitment to legal practitioners' professional development and familiarizing them with established court procedures.

He said this knowledge helps expedite litigation, saving time and effort for litigants and judges while substantially improving court efficiency and access to justice.

QICDRC continues to offer professional development and knowledge-building initiatives to strengthen legal skills, promote international best practices and advance the State of Qatar's legal community.