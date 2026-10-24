(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Moscow, Russia

Technology exports, high tech, and advanced solutions will be the key theme of the "Made in Russia" international export forum. The high-tech track will shape the business program, from promoting Russian innovations in foreign markets to international cooperation in innovation. The forum is organized by Russian Export Center (REC, VEB Group). It will take place on November 16 at the National Centre RUSSIA in Moscow. Registration is open.



High Tech to Be the Main Theme of the "Made in Russia" Forum



For Indian partners, the Made in Russia programme has become a practical tool for entering the market. On 21 August 2026, Russian Export Centre (REC) opened the first permanent Made in Russia national pavilion in India, in Navi Mumbai. It is the programme's eighth pavilion abroad. Its participants include MAKFA, United Confectioners and Miratorg. By the end of the year, REC plans to launch a pilot project placing Made in Russia shelves in Indian retail outlets. In September, REC organised a business mission for 23 Russian companies at INNOPROM India in New Delhi. Earlier, in May, a business programme in Mumbai produced agreements with an export potential of more than $15 million. Trade between the two countries is also growing: according to India's Ministry of Commerce and Industry, bilateral trade in January–July 2026 rose by 24.3% to $47.7 billion.



The 2026 forum program will focus on the priority areas of foreign economic activity. Technology exports and the promotion of high tech will take center stage: participants will discuss how Russian companies can scale up supplies of knowledge-intensive products, integrate into global value chains, and find partners for joint innovation projects. The program will also address the impact of geopolitical shifts on international trade, the evolution of global supply chains, and mechanisms for developing the export potential of small and medium-sized businesses. Financing for foreign economic activity and the adoption of modern digital solutions will also be in focus.



Direct business meetings between Russian exporters and foreign partners will once again be an important part of the forum. The 2026 forum will bring together representatives of federal and regional authorities, the business community, banks, export support centers, industry associations, and trade groups, as well as foreign delegations, financial institutions, trade and logistics companies, and leading industry exporters. The forum will serve as a platform for active dialogue and exchange of experience among all stakeholders, reaffirming its reputation as the year's top event for entrepreneurs looking to scale their businesses, start exporting, and find reliable partners.



During the forum, REC will host a Made in Russia exhibition at the National Centre RUSSIA, showcasing the best technology solutions from Russian regions. An interactive zone with cutting-edge products from Russian exporters will be a key component, highlighting the achievements of Russian technology companies. The exhibition will present solutions in key areas of human life and the national economy: medicine, robotics, industry, and IT. In this way, the forum's high-tech agenda will be brought to life not only in discussions but also in specific products and projects ready to enter international markets.



Last year, the forum drew participants from more than 100 countries. At 18 multi-format events, 140 leading speakers took the floor, including Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. The total number of B2B meetings exceeded 500. Online broadcasts of the forum generated more than 6.3 million impressions.



About REC

Russian Export Center (REC, VEB Group) is a state institution that supports non-resource, non-energy exports. It provides companies across various industries with both financial and non-financial assistance at every stage of entering international markets, including under the national project "International Cooperation and Exports." Most of the services offered by the REC Group are available online on the My Export digital platform (Gosuslugi VED). REC Group includes the Russian Agency for Export Credit and Investment Insurance (EXIAR), Roseximbank, and the REC Export School.