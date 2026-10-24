7 Things You Should Never Do With A Parent's Bank Account After They Die

MENAFN - Saving Advice) Losing a parent is difficult enough without discovering that their bank account has become a legal and financial minefield. Maybe you know their debit card PIN, you've been helping pay their bills for years, or your name is already connected to their checking account. It might seem perfectly reasonable to continue handling their money the way you always have, especially when funeral expenses and household bills are piling up.

However, handling a deceased parent's bank account comes with rules that can surprise even well-meaning adult children. Certain transactions that were perfectly acceptable while your parent was alive may no longer be authorized after their death. Making the wrong move could lead to frozen funds, disputes with siblings, repayment demands, or even allegations of financial misconduct. Before withdrawing money, paying bills, or closing accounts, here are seven mistakes families should avoid.

1. Don't Keep Using Their Debit Card, Even if You Know the PIN

If your parent gave you permission to use their debit card while they were alive, you might assume that permission continues after their death. Unfortunately, having the PIN doesn't automatically give you legal authority to withdraw money from their account once they've passed away.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau provides resources explaining financial authority and the importance of understanding who is legally permitted to manage another person's money. Using a deceased parent's debit card without proper authorization can create serious problems, even when the money is being spent on legitimate family expenses. Instead, notify the bank and ask what documentation is required for the estate's legally authorized representative to access the funds.

2. Don't Assume Your Power of Attorney Still Gives You Access

Many adult children manage their parents' finances under a durable power of attorney, particularly when an aging parent needs help paying bills. However, one of the most important rules when handling a deceased parent's bank account is that power of attorney authority generally ends when the person who granted it dies.

Estate administration requires different legal authority than managing someone's finances during their lifetime. That means you generally cannot continue signing checks or making withdrawals as an agent simply because you previously held power of attorney. After death, authority typically passes to a court-appointed executor or administrator, although jointly owned accounts and certain beneficiary arrangements may follow different rules.

3. Don't Withdraw Money Before the Estate Is Properly Handled

A parent may have told you that the money in their checking account should be used for funeral expenses or divided among family members. However, verbal instructions don't necessarily override account ownership rules, beneficiary designations, or state probate requirements.

A deceased person's estate generally includes property and financial assets that must be handled through the appropriate legal process. Withdrawing money before determining who legally owns it can create complications if creditors, beneficiaries, or other heirs later question the transaction. If funds are needed for funeral costs, ask the bank or estate attorney whether an authorized payment procedure is available rather than making an unauthorized withdrawal.

4. Don't Assume Being on the Account Means You Inherit Everything

Being listed on your parent's bank account can mean several different things, and those distinctions become especially important after death. A true joint account with survivorship rights may transfer to the surviving account owner, while an authorized signer generally doesn't acquire ownership simply by having access.

Different deposit account ownership categories affect account treatment and insurance coverage. However, the actual inheritance outcome depends on the account agreement, applicable state law, and whether the account includes survivorship or payable-on-death provisions. Before assuming the money belongs to you, request written clarification from the bank about the account's ownership structure and beneficiary designations.

5. Don't Spend Social Security Payments That Arrive After Death

One of the most financially damaging mistakes when handling a deceased parent's bank account involves Social Security deposits that arrive after the person dies. According to the Social Security Administration, benefits aren't payable for the month of death, even when the individual dies on the final day of that month.

Because Social Security generally pays benefits in the month following the month they're earned, families sometimes receive deposits after a loved one's death that are actually legitimate payments for an earlier month. Other deposits may represent overpayments that must be returned, so families shouldn't assume every payment arriving after death belongs to the estate. Notify Social Security promptly, avoid spending questionable deposits, and ask the agency or bank to clarify which payments must be returned.

6. Don't Pay Every Creditor Who Calls Demanding Money

After a parent dies, credit card companies, medical providers, and other creditors may contact family members seeking payment. However, surviving relatives generally aren't personally responsible for a deceased person's debts unless specific legal exceptions apply. Valid debts are typically paid from estate assets according to applicable state law and creditor-priority rules, rather than simply being paid in whichever order bills arrive. Using your own money or withdrawing estate funds without understanding those rules can create unnecessary financial problems, especially when the estate has limited assets. Before paying a questionable bill, verify the debt, determine whether the estate is responsible, and consult the executor or a qualified estate attorney when necessary.

7. Don't Close the Account Before Checking for Outstanding Transactions

Once you've notified the bank about your parent's death, you might be eager to close the account and simplify the paperwork. However, closing an account too quickly can complicate matters when legitimate checks, automatic payments, refunds, or deposits remain outstanding. The specific procedures after death depend on the bank and the account's ownership arrangement.

An executor or other authorized person should review recent statements, identify recurring transactions, and determine which payments need to be stopped or redirected before final distribution. Keeping careful records of account balances, expenses, and transfers can also help prevent disagreements among heirs and simplify the estate's final accounting.

Protect Your Parent's Money by Getting the Rules Right

When you're grieving, handling a deceased parent's bank account may feel like just another task on an already overwhelming list. However, taking shortcuts with debit cards, withdrawals, Social Security deposits, or creditor payments can create complications that last long after the funeral. The safest approach is to notify the financial institution, confirm who has legal authority over the account, and keep detailed records of every authorized transaction. Because estate laws and bank procedures vary, getting guidance early can protect both the money and the family members responsible for managing it.

Have you ever encountered unexpected banking rules while settling a parent's estate, and what do you wish someone had explained beforehand? Share your experience in the comments.