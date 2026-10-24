Your Spouse Needs Nursing Home Care - What Happens To Your Retirement Savings?

MENAFN - Saving Advice) Imagine spending 40 years building a retirement nest egg, only to discover that your spouse needs full-time nursing home care costing more than $100,000 annually. Suddenly, the money you expected to cover vacations, groceries, and everyday expenses may have to support two very different living arrangements. According to CareScout's 2025 Cost of Care Survey, the national median cost of a private nursing home room reached $129,575 annually, while a semi-private room averaged $114,975. Those numbers can make even financially comfortable retirees wonder whether they'll lose everything they've saved.

Fortunately, federal Medicaid protections exist to help prevent one spouse's nursing home expenses from leaving the other impoverished. However, understanding how nursing home costs and retirement savings interact is essential before making expensive financial decisions.

Medicare Probably Won't Cover the Care You're Expecting

One of the biggest financial surprises families encounter is discovering that Medicare generally doesn't pay for long-term custodial nursing home care. While Medicare Part A may cover up to 100 days of medically necessary skilled nursing facility care under qualifying circumstances, that coverage isn't designed for permanent residency. If your spouse needs ongoing assistance with bathing, dressing, eating, or other daily activities, those expenses typically fall outside Medicare's coverage. That leaves families relying on personal savings, long-term care insurance, or Medicaid if they qualify. Understanding this distinction early can prevent a devastating financial surprise when temporary rehabilitation turns into permanent nursing home placement.

Medicaid Doesn't Automatically Take Everything You Own

Many couples mistakenly believe they must become completely broke before Medicaid will help pay for nursing home care. In reality, federal Medicaid rules include protections specifically designed for married couples when one spouse needs institutional care and the other remains at home. These protections, known as spousal impoverishment rules, allow the spouse living independently to retain certain assets and potentially receive a portion of the institutionalized spouse's income. Medicaid generally examines a couple's combined countable resources when determining eligibility, regardless of whose name appears on many accounts. However, the amount protected depends on state regulations, the couple's financial circumstances, and the types of assets involved.

How Much of Your Retirement Savings Can You Keep?

For 2026, federal Medicaid rules establish a maximum Community Spouse Resource Allowance of $162,660, although states apply different minimum allowances and calculation methods. This means the spouse remaining at home may be allowed to retain a protected portion of the couple's countable assets, rather than spending everything on nursing home bills. For example, a couple with $200,000 in countable savings might be permitted to protect approximately $100,000 for the spouse living at home under a state's standard half-share calculation. The remaining assets may affect Medicaid eligibility and could need to be spent on permissible expenses before coverage begins. Importantly, the $162,660 figure is a federal maximum under ordinary rules, not an automatic exemption available to every married couple.

Your Home May Be Protected, but There Are Exceptions

For many retirees, their house represents their largest financial asset and the place where the healthy spouse intends to remain. Medicaid generally excludes a qualifying primary residence from countable resources when the applicant's spouse continues living there, subject to applicable rules. That means you typically don't have to sell your house simply because your husband or wife enters a nursing home. However, homeownership can become more complicated after the surviving spouse dies because Medicaid estate recovery rules may allow states to seek reimbursement from certain assets. Before transferring property or changing ownership, families should understand how their state's Medicaid eligibility and estate recovery rules apply.

What Happens to Your IRA, 401(k), and Pension?

Retirement accounts deserve special attention because Medicaid doesn't treat every investment or income source the same way. Depending on the state, an IRA or 401(k) may be considered a countable resource, excluded under certain conditions, or evaluated differently when it belongs to the spouse remaining at home. Pension payments and retirement account distributions can also affect income calculations, even when the underlying account receives favorable treatment. For example, withdrawing $60,000 from a traditional IRA to pay nursing home expenses could create a substantial taxable distribution while also changing the couple's Medicaid financial picture. Before cashing out retirement accounts, consult an elder-law attorney and tax professional who understand your state's specific rules.

Your Monthly Income May Also Receive Protection

Savings aren't the only concern when one spouse moves into a nursing home, because Social Security checks and pension payments may be essential for maintaining the family home. Under Medicaid's spousal impoverishment protections, the spouse remaining at home may qualify to receive part of the institutionalized spouse's income when their own income falls below an applicable maintenance allowance. In 2026, the federal maximum monthly maintenance needs allowance is $4,066.50, although actual eligibility and permitted amounts depend on state calculations and individual circumstances. This doesn't mean every spouse automatically receives that amount, but it can help protect money needed for housing, utilities, food, and other living expenses. Couples should request a formal Medicaid assessment rather than assuming all retirement income must go toward nursing home bills.

Moving Money Around Could Make Things Worse

When families realize nursing home care may consume their savings, transferring money to children or giving away property can seem like an obvious solution. Unfortunately, Medicaid generally reviews certain asset transfers made during the five years before an application for long-term institutional care, and transfers for less than fair market value may trigger a penalty period. That penalty can delay Medicaid payment for nursing home services, potentially leaving families responsible for substantial bills. Even well-intentioned gifts to grandchildren or last-minute property transfers can create complications if they fall within applicable rules. Rather than attempting to hide or rapidly redistribute assets, families should explore lawful planning strategies with a qualified elder-law attorney.

Protecting Your Retirement Starts Before the Bills Arrive

The most important step is understanding your options before your spouse's nursing home expenses begin draining your accounts. Request a written breakdown of care costs, determine whether the facility accepts Medicaid, and ask your state Medicaid office about a spousal resource assessment. Gather bank statements, retirement account balances, insurance policies, property records, and income information so an adviser can evaluate your circumstances accurately. A qualified elder-law attorney can help identify protected assets, explain potential spend-down requirements, and coordinate planning with your long-term financial needs. Nursing home costs and retirement savings don't have to become an all-or-nothing financial disaster, but making informed decisions early can make an enormous difference.

Have you or someone in your family faced the financial challenges of paying for nursing home care, and what do you wish you'd known beforehand? Share your experience in the comments.