Georgia Secures $28 Million In Auto Loan Debt Relief-Could You Be Eligible?

MENAFN - Free Financial Advisor) Georgia's $28 million auto loan settlement covers qualifying borrowers whose vehicles were repossessed and those who still have their cars. Eligibility depends on the loan and the settlement's specific requirements – Shutterstock

A car loan can follow someone long after the car itself disappears. Georgia's latest auto loan settlement could finally change that equation for thousands of borrowers, including some people who lost their vehicles years ago.

On September 21, 2026, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced a multistate settlement with Credit Acceptance Corporation (CAC). The agreement provides more than $28.19 million in relief for over 4,890 Georgians, as part of a nationwide settlement worth $694 million in cash and debt relief.

This isn't a blanket payment for everyone who financed a car. Eligibility depends on the lender, the loan's circumstances, and the type of relief available. Some borrowers may receive money, while others could see outstanding debt forgiven. Knowing which category applies could make a real difference to a household budget.

The Lender's Name Could Matter More Than Your Car

The first thing to check isn't your vehicle's make, model, or current value. It's the name of the company that financed your purchase.

The settlement targets Credit Acceptance Corporation, a lender that specializes in auto financing for people with limited or damaged credit histories. A borrower who financed a vehicle through CAC may fall within the settlement's scope, but the lender name alone doesn't guarantee eligibility. The specific loan, its risk classification, and the applicable settlement terms determine who receives relief.

This matters for people who bought used cars after a credit setback, needed transportation for work, or struggled to qualify for conventional financing. A high-risk loan can look like a lifeline at the dealership, especially when a car means getting to work on time or picking up children without coordinating three different schedules.

Unfortunately, getting approved for a loan doesn't necessarily mean the payments fit comfortably into a household budget. The multistate investigation alleged that CAC originated loans it knew or should have known borrowers couldn't afford. State officials also alleged that the company's internal scoring system identified certain loans as particularly risky, including loans where CAC predicted it might not recover the principal.

Your Car May Be Gone, but the Debt Could Still Count

One of the most consequential parts of the settlement involves borrowers whose vehicles have already been repossessed. Losing a car doesn't necessarily end an auto loan's financial consequences. If a lender repossesses a vehicle and sells it at auction, the sale might not cover the outstanding balance and other amounts allowed under the loan agreement and applicable law. The borrower could still face a remaining debt, often called a deficiency balance.

That creates a particularly painful situation. Someone might lose the vehicle needed to earn a paycheck and then continue receiving collection notices for a car they no longer possess. Paying for transportation becomes harder just as the old loan continues demanding money.

Under the settlement, CAC must provide $388 million in debt relief for qualifying risky loans involving repossessed vehicles. Another $246 million covers qualifying loans where borrowers haven't lost their cars. These provisions apply to certain CAC loans originated between November 1, 2015, and November 30, 2025.

For eligible borrowers, relief could mean an outstanding balance disappears or the borrower gets another form of financial assistance specified by the settlement. However, the announcement doesn't establish that every repossession qualifies or that every remaining balance will vanish.

Still Making Payments? Your Loan Could Qualify Too

Borrowers who still have their vehicles shouldn't assume this settlement only helps people who lost theirs. The agreement allocates $246 million in debt relief to qualifying borrowers whose vehicles haven't been repossessed. That provision could help eligible consumers keep their cars while receiving relief on loans covered by the settlement.

Consider a driver who bought a used sedan in 2022 through CAC. The monthly payment looked manageable when the dealership calculated it, but insurance, repairs, fuel, and everyday expenses eventually squeezed the budget. The driver still has the sedan and continues making payments, although the loan has become a persistent source of stress.

That person shouldn't assume the settlement automatically eliminates the balance. However, the fact that the driver still owns the car doesn't automatically rule out relief either. CAC must determine whether the loan meets the settlement's requirements.

The distinction is worth remembering if a vehicle remains essential for work or family responsibilities. A car can be both a financial burden and a practical necessity. Losing it isn't the only outcome that can leave a household struggling, and the settlement explicitly addresses qualifying loans in which borrowers retained their vehicles.

Unwanted Add-Ons Could Be Part of the Story

The settlement also addresses another familiar feature of car financing: extra products added to the paperwork. Dealerships sometimes offer vehicle service contracts, which cover certain repairs under specified conditions. They may also offer Guaranteed Asset Protection, commonly called GAP coverage, which can cover certain differences between an insurance payout and the amount owed on a vehicle loan.

These products aren't automatically improper. Depending on the contract and the buyer's circumstances, they may provide useful protection. The concern in this case involved allegations that dealers in CAC's network pushed such products onto consumers without adequate disclosure or suggested that customers had to purchase them to receive financing.

Anyone who has financed a car knows how quickly the paperwork can pile up. There's the vehicle price, the trade-in calculation, the financing agreement, and a stack of optional products that arrive while everyone is ready to go home. It's easy to lose track of which charges the buyer accepted and which ones the buyer actually needed.

How to Find Out Whether You Qualify

The Georgia Attorney General's announcement provides a straightforward starting point for borrowers who suspect their loans may qualify. First, identify your lender. Check your original retail installment contract, monthly statements, or account records for Credit Acceptance Corporation. The dealership's name may be easier to remember, but the financing company is the more relevant detail here.

Next, check your loan history. Gather the approximate purchase date, account number, and any records involving repossession, payoff, or remaining balances. These documents can help you identify the relevant loan and respond to an official notification.

Then, watch for official communications. According to Georgia's announcement, CAC will notify consumers eligible for debt relief. A claims administrator will notify consumers eligible for restitution, meaning cash payments to compensate qualifying consumers.

The settlement takes effect on November 2, 2026. That date is approaching, so borrowers should pay attention to communications around the implementation period. The announcement does not provide a public application form or confirm that every eligible consumer must submit a claim.

Relief Is Worth Checking, but Don't Count It Twice

The settlement reaches beyond a single cash payment. It combines restitution, debt relief, and changes intended to improve how CAC handles certain loans and dealer add-on products. For qualifying borrowers, the outcome could affect an old balance, a current car loan, or money they may receive.

But a statewide headline doesn't guarantee a personal payout. The announced $28.19 million represents relief for thousands of Georgians collectively, not an equal check for every borrower. The actual benefit depends on the individual's eligibility and the applicable terms.

Did you ever discover an unexpected charge in a car loan agreement, or are you still paying off a vehicle that cost more than you expected? That experience could help another borrower know what to look for.