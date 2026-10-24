Gamestop Is Back: Its CEO Keeps Buying Shares While Wall Street Questions The Hype

MENAFN - Free Financial Advisor) GameStop's collectibles business accounted for 45.1% of quarterly sales in its second quarter of 2026, while CEO Ryan Cohen continued buying shares with personal funds. Investors still need to weigh that progress against declining revenue and the risks of the company's ambitious expansion plans – ShutterstockGameStop CEO Ryan Cohen keeps putting millions of dollars into his own company's stock, giving investors a reason to take another look at the retailer that once turned Wall Street upside down. His latest purchases arrived as the company pursued a broader strategy involving collectibles, financial assets, and an ambitious attempt to acquire eBay.

But GameStop presents an unusual investment puzzle. Cohen's buying suggests confidence, and the business has shown real progress in some areas. Yet investors still need to decide whether those developments justify the price of the stock, especially when the company's famous reputation can generate excitement faster than a traditional business can generate profits.

That is where the story gets more interesting than another round of meme-stock nostalgia. GameStop wants investors to see a business with a future beyond video games. The question is whether its financial results can persuade people who remember the original frenzy, along with those who never bought into it.

Ryan Cohen Is Putting Serious Money Behind His Belief

Cohen has made his confidence unusually visible. On October 13, 2026, he bought approximately 844,130 additional GameStop shares for about $22.8 million, according to a regulatory filing reported by Reuters. The purchase followed another substantial acquisition earlier that month. His total ownership rose to approximately 9.1% of the company, according to the report

For investors, an executive buying shares with personal money can provide a useful signal. A CEO who increases a substantial existing investment has a direct financial reason to want the company to succeed. That differs from an executive receiving stock compensation as part of a pay package, although stock awards can also align incentives with shareholders.

Still, insider buying cannot settle the debate. Cohen may believe GameStop has considerable room to grow, but his judgment does not guarantee that the company will deliver. Even a large purchase can look less impressive if future earnings fail to support the market's expectations.

The Business Is Changing, and Collectibles Are Leading the Way

GameStop's latest results offer something more substantial than a famous CEO buying stock. In its second quarter, which ended August 1, the company reported $790.2 million in net sales and $160.2 million in operating income. Collectibles generated $356.3 million, representing 45.1% of quarterly sales. That category's sales jumped 57% from the previous year.

Think trading cards, collectibles, and the products people buy because they want to own something, not simply play a game. These purchases give GameStop a different opportunity from selling new video games in a market where digital downloads compete with physical discs. A customer hunting for a particular collectible may care about selection, condition, rarity, and resale value. Those interests can create reasons to visit a retailer beyond buying the latest release.

The shift also gives GameStop a more interesting story to tell investors. Collectibles already account for nearly half of quarterly sales, making them far more than a side business. The company has found a category with growing sales while its traditional video game business faces pressure.

However, sales growth does not automatically translate into lasting success. GameStop still needs to show that it can attract repeat customers, manage inventory, and earn healthy profits as competition develops. Collectibles can also fluctuate with consumer tastes. Today's coveted trading card can become tomorrow's item gathering dust in a drawer.

A Strong Quarter Doesn't Erase the Sales Problem

Look beyond operating income, and the picture becomes more complicated. GameStop's quarterly revenue fell from $972.2 million a year earlier to $790.2 million. The company attributed the decline partly to the previous year's Nintendo Switch 2 launch, planned store closures, and the sale of its French operations.

That comparison illustrates why investors need to examine more than one number. A retailer can improve profitability while bringing in less revenue, particularly if it reduces expenses and closes underperforming stores. GameStop's operating income rose sharply from the same quarter a year earlier, suggesting that its cost-cutting efforts have helped. Yet lower sales leave a separate question about the company's ability to grow.

GameStop's results show progress, not a finished turnaround. Investors need to watch whether collectibles can keep expanding while the company stabilizes its other businesses. They also need to see whether stronger operating results continue across multiple quarters rather than appearing as a brief improvement.

The eBay Ambition Adds Opportunity and Risk

Cohen's plans extend beyond GameStop's stores. Earlier in 2026, the company pursued a roughly $56 billion offer to acquire eBay, an online marketplace that could complement GameStop's collectibles strategy. eBay rejected the proposal, calling it neither credible nor attractive.

The interest makes strategic sense on the surface. GameStop has stores and a customer base interested in gaming products and collectibles. eBay offers a large online marketplace where people buy and sell goods, including collectibles. Bringing those strengths together could give GameStop a larger role in the collectibles market.

But a compelling idea and a workable acquisition are two different things. A transaction of that size would raise questions about financing, debt, execution, and whether the combined business could generate enough value to justify the cost. Even a successful deal would not guarantee that shareholders would benefit.

GameStop also has money tied up in its eBay investment. At the end of its second quarter, it held approximately 43.4 million eBay shares worth about $4.9 billion. That gives GameStop exposure to eBay without owning the entire company, but it also means investors must consider how management allocates capital between its existing business and its ambitions.

For shareholders, the practical question isn't simply whether Cohen has bold ideas. It's whether those ideas produce attractive returns without putting the company's financial position under unnecessary strain.

What Investors Should Watch Before Buying the Hype

GameStop's stock attracts attention for reasons that go beyond ordinary retail earnings. Its history as a meme stock means investor enthusiasm can influence trading, sometimes pushing prices away from what traditional financial measures might suggest. That doesn't mean the company lacks value. It means buyers need to separate business performance from market excitement.

Start with operating results. Watch revenue, operating income, and collectible sales together. Stronger profits alongside sustainable sales growth would offer more convincing evidence of a lasting turnaround than a rising share price alone.

Next, pay attention to cash, debt, and acquisition plans. GameStop reported $5.4 billion in cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities, and digital assets at the end of its second quarter. It also held convertible debt, so its financial resources need to be considered alongside its obligations and investment commitments.

Finally, consider the price of the shares themselves. A company can improve considerably while its stock still offers poor value if investors already expect extraordinary results. Conversely, skepticism can leave room for gains if a business performs better than the market anticipates. Neither outcome depends on insider buying alone.

Someone considering GME should also remember that a volatile stock can fall sharply, even when the underlying business makes progress. Money needed for near-term bills or emergencies belongs in a very different conversation from money allocated to speculative investments.

GameStop Needs More Than a Famous Comeback Story

Cohen's purchases give investors a concrete reason to pay attention, and GameStop's collectibles growth provides evidence of a business trying to evolve. Its improved operating income also suggests that management has made progress controlling costs. Those developments deserve attention without automatically settling the debate over the stock's value.

The next chapter depends on execution. Can GameStop keep growing collectibles, strengthen its retail operations, and make sensible investment decisions? Can it turn those efforts into durable earnings that justify what shareholders pay today? Those answers will tell investors more than another headline about a multimillion-dollar stock purchase.

GameStop has moved beyond its old identity in some meaningful ways, but its reputation still carries enormous weight. Investors who look past the excitement can judge the company on what it delivers, rather than what the market hopes it might become.

Would Cohen's repeated stock purchases influence your decision, or would you wait for several more quarters of business results before considering GME?