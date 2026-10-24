The Government Still Offers Discounts On Internet And Phone Bills-Even After A Popular Program Ended

MENAFN - Free Financial Advisor) A federal internet discount ended in June 2024, but eligible households can still receive up to $9.25 per month through Lifeline, with enhanced assistance available to qualifying residents of Tribal lands – Shutterstock

A government discount that once knocked $30 off a monthly internet bill is gone, but that doesn't mean every federal phone and internet benefit disappeared with it. The Lifeline program still helps eligible Americans pay for phone or internet service, although its smaller discount comes with rules worth checking before signing up.

The confusion makes sense. The Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) helped millions of eligible households afford broadband, then ended in June 2024 after Congress failed to provide additional funding. Lifeline survived, but it never offered the same level of assistance to most households.

That difference can change a family's monthly budget, especially when internet access supports job applications, school assignments, telehealth appointments, and ordinary banking. The surviving program deserves a closer look, including who qualifies, how much it covers, and what those service requirements actually mean.

The Old Internet Discount Is Gone, but Lifeline Remains

The ACP gave eligible households a discount of up to $30 per month for broadband. Eligible households on qualifying Tribal lands could receive up to $75 monthly, and the program also offered a one-time discount on certain connected devices. That assistance ended on June 1, 2024.

Lifeline works differently. The federal program provides eligible subscribers with a monthly benefit of up to $9.25 toward qualifying phone or internet service. Eligible residents of Tribal lands may qualify for an enhanced benefit of up to $34.25 per month.

A household that previously received the full ACP discount could therefore face a much larger bill even after qualifying for Lifeline. The smaller benefit won't erase every broadband charge, and the actual savings depend on the provider and service plan.

The first thing to remember is that Lifeline is an active federal program, not a replacement version of the discontinued ACP. Anyone advertising the old ACP benefit as though federal enrollment remains open deserves serious scrutiny.

Who Qualifies for the Remaining Discount?

Lifeline eligibility depends on household income or participation in certain government assistance programs. Consumers may qualify if their gross household income falls at or below 135% of the federal poverty guidelines. Qualifying programs include Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Medicaid, Supplemental Security Income (SSI), and Federal Public Housing Assistance. Veterans and survivors receiving qualifying pension benefits may also qualify.

For 2026, a household of one in the 48 contiguous states can qualify through income with gross annual household income of $21,546 or less. The threshold rises with household size, and Alaska and Hawaii have different limits. Anyone near the cutoff should check the current figures rather than rely on last year's paperwork.

Receiving SNAP or Medicaid can make the process more straightforward because participation may establish eligibility. However, applicants still need to complete the required verification process. Having a qualifying benefit does not automatically activate a discount on an existing phone bill.

There's also a household rule worth checking before applying. Lifeline generally allows only one benefit per household, which the program defines by shared income and household expenses among people living at the same address. Two roommates who manage separate finances may face a different situation from relatives who share expenses. The program has a household worksheet for cases involving multiple subscribers at one address.

What the Discount Actually Covers

Lifeline can support qualifying mobile phone service, traditional landline service, broadband internet, or certain bundled plans. The benefit generally goes toward an eligible service rather than arriving as cash for a household to spend elsewhere. Consumers therefore need to check which participating providers offer a suitable plan in their area.

For broadband or qualifying voice-and-broadband service, the standard federal support amount is $9.25 per month. A voice-only service generally receives $5.25 in standard support under the current rules. The Federal Communications Commission has paused the phase-out of voice-only support through November 30, 2027.

That difference matters if someone wants to keep a basic phone line but doesn't need internet service. It also explains why the phrase“phone and internet discount” can be misleading. The standard benefit does not mean every eligible household receives $9.25 off each bill.

Eligible residents of Tribal lands may qualify for enhanced assistance of up to $34.25 monthly. Additional rules determine eligibility for that benefit, so residents should review the official requirements rather than assume the standard amount applies to them.

Why Internet Plans Have Minimum Service Standards

The government doesn't simply provide funding for any plan a company chooses to label affordable. Providers must meet Lifeline's minimum service standards to receive program reimbursement. Those standards help establish what a qualifying connection must deliver.

For mobile broadband, the current federal standards require 3G service or better and a monthly usage allowance of at least 4.5 gigabytes. Fixed broadband must meet a minimum speed of 25 megabits per second for downloads and 3 megabits per second for uploads, with a usage allowance of at least 1,280 gigabytes. Mobile voice service has its own standard of 1,000 minutes.

Those technical figures translate into practical questions. Can a person complete an online job application without repeatedly losing the connection? Can a household handle video calls and routine online tasks? Does the advertised plan provide enough data for the way its users actually connect?

How to Apply Without Getting Lost in the Process

Start with the official Lifeline consumer website at. Applicants can use the National Verifier to determine whether they qualify, although Oregon and Texas have certain state-specific database arrangements. The official process can explain what information or documentation an applicant needs.

After eligibility verification, consumers must select a participating phone or internet company and enroll in an eligible plan. Approval alone does not guarantee that a discount will appear on an existing bill. Applicants should confirm that their chosen provider participates and ask how the benefit applies to the plan's monthly charges.

It also pays to be cautious about websites promising benefits from the old ACP. The Federal Communications Commission has warned consumers about websites that continue to advertise the discontinued program or collect personal information for supposed enrollment. The FCC directs consumers who encounter such claims to its complaint process.

The Savings Start With Knowing Which Program Still Exists

Lifeline won't recreate the larger discount that many households received through the ACP. But it remains a practical option for eligible Americans who need help paying for phone or internet access. A modest recurring discount can still free up money for groceries, utilities, or another monthly expense.

The smartest first move is to check eligibility before changing service or signing up for a plan that looks unusually cheap. Compare the final bill, confirm the provider's participation, and make sure the service meets the household's needs. A discount only helps if the plan works and the remaining charge fits the budget.

Did your household lose the Affordable Connectivity Program discount, or have you used Lifeline to lower a phone or internet bill? What was the enrollment process like?