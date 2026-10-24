UK Financial Ltd Launches MAYA CHAIN And Begins Digital Asset Migration

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) UK Financial Ltd launches MAYA CHAIN and begins migrating company-owned digital assets and related records to the new network

DOVER, Del., Oct. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UK Financial Ltd announced the launch of MAYA CHAIN and the commencement of the migration of company-owned digital assets to the new network. The company stated that MAYA CHAIN became operational on October 15, 2026, with the initial migration focused on consolidating existing digital asset records and infrastructure.







MAYA CHAIN is an Ethereum Layer 2 network designed to support UK Financial Ltd's digital asset ecosystem. The company is beginning the migration with assets associated with the Maya Preferred ecosystem and plans to move additional company-owned digital asset records in phases.

The initial migration includes Maya Preferred PRA and related company-held digital assets. UK Financial Ltd said the phased approach is intended to consolidate asset records and network activity before broader commercial use of MAYA CHAIN begins.

The company also maintains circulating-supply reporting for selected ecosystem assets. UK Financial Ltd plans to connect its existing supply-reporting records with MAYA CHAIN migration data as the transition progresses.

MAYA CHAIN supports standard Ethereum development tools and provides public access to network activity through its block explorer. The company said the network will form part of its broader blockchain infrastructure as additional assets and records are migrated.

UK Financial Ltd stated that further updates regarding the migration process and development of MAYA CHAIN will be announced as implementation progresses.

About UK Financial Ltd

Established in 2018, UK Financial Ltd develops blockchain infrastructure and digital asset technology through the Maya Preferred ecosystem. Its activities include tokenisation, wallet technology, exchange infrastructure, digital asset management, and MAYA CHAIN.

...

Media Contact

Organization: UK Financial Ltd

Contact Person Name: James Dahlke

Website:

Email: ...

Contact Number: +13024889798

Address: 8 The Green

Address 2: Suite A

Disclaimer: This content is provided by UK Financial Limited. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector-including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining-complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at