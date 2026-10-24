Gujarat: Over 30,000 Attend Kankaria Garba Event, Differently-Abled Persons Join Celebrations

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Oct 24 (IANS) More than 30,000 people attended the 'Kankaria Na Garba' festival organised by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) at Kankaria Lakefront, where differently-abled persons joined other residents in celebrating the traditional Gujarati folk dance.

The event, organised for the first time in this format at the lakefront, aimed to provide differently-based persons an opportunity to participate in cultural activities and celebrate garba alongside other citizens.

Performances featuring differently-abled persons, known as Divyang Garba, and traditional stick garba were among the main attractions.

The festival brought together residents from across the city, with participants taking part in the celebrations.

The initiative was intended to encourage the participation of differently-abled persons in cultural events and allow people to enjoy the traditional dance together.

Ahmedabad Mayor Hitesh Barot, State BJP President and MLA Jagdish Vishwakarma, and Minister of State for Urban Development and Urban Housing, Darshana Vaghela, attended the event.

Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani, MPs Hasmukh Patel and Dinesh Makwana, Deputy Mayor Anju Shah, Standing Committee Chairman Kamlesh Patel, ruling party leader Jashu Thakor and whip Atul Mishra were also present.

Other MLAs, elected representatives, office-bearers and people participated in the programme.

The event was scheduled from 7:30 p.m. until midnight, with free entry through designated gates at the lakefront.

Ahead of the programme, the civic body had also planned security arrangements, including CCTV surveillance, rescue boats and medical teams.

Kankaria Lake is one of Ahmedabad's historic landmarks.

The lakefront redevelopment project, completed in 2009, transformed the area into a public recreational space with a pedestrian promenade and facilities for visitors.

The AMC organised the event as a shared cultural celebration, bringing together residents and public representatives at the lakefront.