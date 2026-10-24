Bengal CM Advises Boy To Study Without Using Mobile Phone Takes Selfie With Him

MENAFN - IANS) Howrah, Oct 24 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari advised a young boy to focus on his studies instead of using a mobile phone. However, he also fulfilled the child's wish to take a selfie with him.

The incident took place at Kamini School Lane in Salkia, North Howrah, at around 8 pm on Saturday.

According to reports, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari visited the residence of Bikash Bhattacharya, who lost his life in the Chorbagan incident.

During the visit, the Chief Minister spoke to the bereaved family members and offered his condolences. He assured the family of financial assistance and promised to provide a job to one member of the family.

The assurance brought some relief to the grieving family, whose members expressed happiness over the Chief Minister's support.

After meeting the family, the Chief Minister came out of the house and was about to get on his bike when a young boy from the locality, Rajdeep Pal, approached him. The boy wanted to take a selfie with the Chief Minister.

Seeing the child's enthusiasm, Suvendu Adhikari agreed to take a selfie with him. However, he also gave Rajdeep some advice, asking him to concentrate on his studies without using a mobile phone.

The incident caught the attention of the people present at the spot. With mobile phone usage among children becoming an increasingly discussed issue, the Chief Minister's advice highlighted the importance of education and responsible use of technology.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister travelled to the residence via GT Road on a motorcycle because the lane leading from the main road to the house was too narrow for convenient access. State Minister Umesh Roy accompanied him on his motorcycle and helped him reach the destination.

The visit thus became significant not only because of the assistance promised to the bereaved family but also because of the Chief Minister's brief interaction with the young boy.

His gesture of granting the child's wish while encouraging him to prioritise education drew a positive response from those present.