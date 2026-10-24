Manipur: Security Forces Arrest 17 Suspected Militants, Seize Large Cache Of Weapons

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, Oct 24 (IANS) Security forces in Manipur on Saturday arrested 17 suspected militants belonging to two Kuki outfits for allegedly impersonating registered cadres under the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement signed with the Centre in August 2008.

A police official said a joint operation involving Manipur Police, the Quick Action Team of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) was conducted at Sinai Camp, a designated SoO camp of the Kuki National Organisation (KNO)/Kuki National Army (KNA) and KNO/Kuki Liberation Army (KLA) outfits.

The official said that during the verification process, 17 cadres were found to be impersonating registered SoO cadres by using false identities.

Of the 17 accused, eight were allegedly impersonating KNA cadres and nine KLA cadres. All of them were subsequently arrested.

Security personnel also recovered and seized more than 24 firearms, 38 magazines, a large quantity of ammunition, explosives, wireless communication equipment and other combat gear during the operation.

Accordingly, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Arms Act, the Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act and the Explosive Substances Act.

All 17 accused have been remanded to eight days of police custody, till October 31, for further investigation.

Their medical examinations have been completed, officials said.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the alleged involvement of camp functionaries, the circumstances surrounding the impersonation, the unauthorised possession of arms and possible violations of the ground rules governing the SoO arrangement.

Manipur Home Minister Konthoujam Govindas Singh said on Friday that the SoO agreement expired on September 4 and had not been renewed.

The Minister had also said that search operations to apprehend all those involved in the killing of three Meitei men in Kangpokpi district would continue.

He clarified that the operations would not be restricted to Kuki camps but would also cover camps belonging to outfits associated with Meitei and Naga groups.

He also highlighted the difficulties faced by security forces while conducting search operations in the hill areas of the state, where challenging terrain poses additional operational hurdles.

A total of 23 underground outfits operating under two conglomerates -- eight under the United People's Front (UPF) and 15 under the Kuki National Organisation (KNO) -- have been covered by the Suspension of Operations arrangement with the Union government since August 2008.

Meanwhile, security personnel seized 150 cartons of beer cans from a launch boat during a checking operation at Mahavir Ghat along the Barak River in Manipur's Jiribam district on Saturday, police said.

According to police sources, the operation was conducted at around 11 a.m. on October 24, following inputs about the transportation of illegal liquor by boat along the Barak River.

A joint team comprising personnel from Borobekra Police Station, a platoon of the B/20 CRPF Battalion and members of the 38 Assam Rifles carried out the operation under the leadership of the Jiribam Additional Superintendent of Police (Law and Order) Th. Karnajit Singh.

During the checking operation, the security personnel intercepted a launch boat and recovered 150 cartons of beer cans suspected to have been transported illegally.

During preliminary questioning, the boat owner was identified as Tlana Hmar, 50, son of Zuia Hmar and a resident of Tipaimukh.

Police sources said the process of handing over the seized beer consignment, along with the individual, to the Jiribam Excise Station was underway at the time of reporting for further legal proceedings.

The seizure forms part of the ongoing efforts by security personnel to check the unauthorised transportation of liquor and other prohibited activities in the district.