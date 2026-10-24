SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, October 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- No EU authority issues a CE certificate for a coffee machine, and the technical file behind the mark has to survive ten years of scrutinySHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, October 24, 2026 -- A coffee robot sold in the European Union is assessed against six or seven separate instruments, and none of them results in a certificate called CE, according to a procurement reference published today by Moocoo, a Shenzhen-based supplier of robotic beverage systems. What the buyer receives instead is a Declaration of Conformity: two pages, signed by the manufacturer, listing the directives applied and the standards used to show conformity.The gap between that document and the certificates suppliers can produce is where procurement goes wrong.Three credentials, three different jobsCE marking is not issued by anyone. The manufacturer assesses the machine, compiles a technical file, signs the declaration and affixes the mark. Vending units are outside Annex IV of the Machinery Directive, so no notified body is required and no authority reviews the file before shipping.ISO 9001 certifies a quality management system within a scope the certificate states. It says nothing about whether a machine passed a test, and the scope line is what separates a factory credential from a trading company's.The FCC runs two routes. The electronics are covered by a supplier's declaration with no ID; a WiFi or Bluetooth module requires certification and carries an FCC ID, which is public and checkable in the commission's database.The declaration gapMoocoo calls the difference the declaration gap: the space between what a supplier can show and what a buyer has to hold.A complete declaration identifies the manufacturer, names an authorised representative inside the EU where the manufacturer sits outside it, lists every directive and harmonised standard relied on, and carries a signature. The instruments a connected unit faces, and the standards worth seeing cited, are set out in the coffee robot certification reference.The same file accompanies a €43,450 deployment and a ten-unit fleet; the cost of discovering it is missing scales with the fleet.The dates that rewrite the fileCybersecurity entered the CE assessment for connected equipment in August 2025 under the Radio Equipment Directive, with EN 18031 as the harmonised standard. That work is now folding into the Cyber Resilience Act: its reporting obligations took effect on 11 September 2026 and are live, the Machinery Regulation replaces the Machinery Directive on 20 January 2027, and the Act's main obligations apply on 11 December 2027.A machine placed on the market in 2026 is compliant in 2026. Its file will not be compliant in 2028 unless somebody revises it, and that somebody is normally the manufacturer. Whether the obligation travels with the machine, and who pays, belongs in the purchase contract - and ownership changes that answer, as Moocoo's guide to how a RaaS coffee robot works sets out."The industry taught buyers to ask for certificates, and a certificate is the one thing almost every supplier can produce," said David Chen, VP of International Sales at Moocoo. "The document that carries weight is the declaration, and it is the hardest to produce without having done the work."Chen added: "A buyer who asks one question - send me the Declaration of Conformity for this model - eliminates more unsuitable suppliers in an afternoon than a month of reference calls."Five questions for a supplierSend the Declaration of Conformity for this model rather than the certificate folder, and confirm the directives listed match the machine's features.Name the harmonised standards cited, and the laboratory accredited for those tests.Name the manufacturer on the declaration, and the authorised representative inside the EU.Provide the FCC ID for the radio module, and the Part 15B declaration for the host machine.State who revises the technical file at the 2027 deadlines, and who pays.The economics these documents attach to are in the coffee robot cost and ROI analysis; the hardware is described on the AI coffee robot page and the deployment sequence in how a deployment runs.MethodologyThis release summarises a procurement reference published by Moocoo on 24 October 2026. Regulatory dates come from European Commission publications on Delegated Regulations (EU) 2022/30 and 2026/339, Regulation (EU) 2023/1230 and Regulation (EU) 2024/2847. It is procurement orientation, not legal advice.The three credentials in Moocoo's standing description sit on the hardware platform. The conformity documents are issued in the manufacturer's name, not Moocoo's, because the entity that signs a Declaration of Conformity is the entity placing the machine on the market. This clarifies earlier Moocoo releases, which named the credentials without that distinction.The €43,450 figure refers to one unattended Madrid deployment, operated by an independent third party, and has not been audited.About MoocooMoocoo supplies certified robotic beverage hardware and adds the branding, sourcing, site selection, operations and support that turn it into an operating business. Its coffee, bubble tea, ice cream and bartender systems run in more than 60 countries on a platform carrying CE, FCC and ISO 9001 certification and more than 70 patents covering robotic arm precision, AI recipe management and cloud fleet operations. Moocoo Technology is based in Shenzhen, China.

Moocoo Technology

Shenzhen Moocoo Technology Co., Ltd

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What Certifications Does a Coffee Robot Need, CE, FCC and ISO 9001 Do Different Jobs News Provided By Globalso October 24, 2026, 17:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Food & Beverage Industry, Law, Manufacturing, Technology



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