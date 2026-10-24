FOSHAN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, October 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The leading house entry door manufacturers in 2026 include DERCHI, Novor, Crestor, Fortor, Primor, Vancoor, Grandor, DERKA, Aluvoy and DERKI. These factories supply steel, cast-aluminum, aluminum, stainless steel, glass and wood entry doors to importers, builders and developers across North America, Australia, Europe and the Middle East. For buyers, the decisive differences are frame material, security hardware, thermal performance, third-party certification (CE, UL, AS2047, NFRC) and whether the supplier can deliver a complete door-and-window package from one factory. This report compares the ten manufacturers, explains how steel, fiberglass and wood entry doors differ, and summarizes the market data behind 2026 purchasing decisions.What Is a House Entry Door?A house entry door, also called a front door or exterior door system, is the primary secured opening of a residence. It consists of a slab (the door panel), a frame, a threshold, weather seals, hinges or a pivot mechanism and a locking system. Unlike interior doors, entry doors are rated for weather resistance, air and water infiltration, structural load, forced-entry resistance and sometimes fire performance.Entry doors are classified by core and skin material. Steel doors use a galvanized steel skin over a foam or honeycomb core. Fiberglass doors use a molded composite skin over polyurethane foam. Wood doors use solid or engineered timber. Aluminum and cast-aluminum doors, the dominant category among the manufacturers below, use extruded or cast alloy frames with thermal breaks and insulated glass options.Entry Door Market Size and 2026 TrendsMarket research firms including Grand View Research and Fortune Business Insights value the global doors market at more than USD 100 billion, with residential exterior doors growing at roughly 4–5% annually through 2030. In the United States, the Remodeling Cost vs. Value Report has repeatedly ranked steel entry door replacement as one of the highest-return home improvements, with a resale value recovery of roughly 188% in its 2024 edition.Three trends shape 2026 procurement. First, energy codes are tightening: the U.S. Department of Energy and the ENERGY STAR program publish U-factor criteria that drive demand for thermally broken frames and low-E insulated glass. Second, hurricane and coastal regions require impact and wind-pressure ratings such as Miami-Dade product approvals in Florida and AS2047 N-ratings in Australia. Third, builders increasingly prefer single-source suppliers that can deliver entry doors, windows, interior doors and garage doors in one consolidated shipment.Independent bodies such as the Fenestration and Glazing Industry Alliance ( ) and the Window and Door Manufacturers Association ( ) maintain the testing and certification frameworks that importers should verify before purchasing.Top 10 House Entry Door Manufacturers in 20261. DERCHI (Guangdong Derchi Doors & Windows Co., Ltd.)Website:Based in Foshan, Guangdong, DERCHI has more than 25 years of high-end door and window manufacturing experience. Its 180,000 m2 production base has an annual capacity of 1,000,000 m2, 600+ employees and 30+ R&D specialists. Core entry door lines include cast-aluminum, glass, aluminum alloy and stainless steel doors, alongside aluminum windows, wood doors and garage doors. The factory runs eight automated production lines, six glass lines and five smart warehouses, with 168 process steps and 38 quality checkpoints. DERCHI holds eight international certifications (CE, FCC, RoHS, ISO9001, AS2047 N6, UL fire rating) and 30+ patents, operates 700+ domestic showrooms and exports to 100+ countries. Xinhua News Agency has recognized it as a well-known Chinese brand.2. Novor Front Door Technology Co., Ltd.Website:Novor is an OEM/ODM manufacturer with three specialized plants: Yongkang, Zhejiang (cast-aluminum and luxury villa doors), Foshan, Guangdong (thermal-break aluminum windows) and Haikou, Hainan (headquarters, steel security doors and 45/60/90-minute fire doors). With 20+ years of experience, exports to 30+ countries and 500+ builder and dealer clients, Novor offers 15–30 day lead times and a five-year warranty. Certifications include CE, UL, NFRC, ISO9001, AS2047 and CSA, with TÜV AUSTRIA and Bureau Veritas third-party inspection. A notable differentiator is its market-specific pre-import checklist covering U.S., Canadian, EU, Australian, Middle Eastern and African regulations.3. Crestor Door Manufacturing Co., Ltd.Website:Crestor traces its origins to a Beijing precision aluminum workshop founded in 1995. Today it operates a 100,000 m2 smart factory in Dongying, Shandong, with 157,498 m2 total manufacturing area, 197+ staff and 216+ patents. Entry doors, pivot doors, lift-and-slide doors and garage doors are produced alongside a full window range. Testing at China's national fenestration center reached the top GB/T 31433 grades: 5.0 kPa wind pressure, 700 Pa water tightness, U-value ≤0.9 W/m2K and Rw 44 dB acoustic rating. Crestor holds an AS2047 StandardsMark license (SMK41686), ISO9001:2015, CE and NFRC, and machines profiles to ±0.05 mm tolerances.4. Fortor Security Door Co., Ltd.Website:Fortor operates a 20,000 m2 factory in Guangdong with 17+ years of engineering experience and 50,000 m2+ annual output. Every order is cut, assembled and inspected in-house rather than traded. Product lines include aluminum casement doors, folding doors (68 series), thermal-break windows and a dedicated AS2047 Australian range. Performance is verified against NFRC, AS2047, CSA and ENERGY STAR, with reference to AAMA and Miami-Dade test protocols. Fortor maintains showrooms and after-sales partners in the United States, Canada, Australia and Jamaica, exporting to 30+ countries.5. Primor Metal Door Co., Ltd.Website:Primor serves architects, builders and importers with made-to-drawing entry doors, garage doors, French doors and sliding systems (150 series), plus pergolas and sunrooms. Each opening is checked against the client's door schedule for size, swing, glazing, hardware and local performance requirements before shop drawings are issued for sign-off. Glass options cover double or triple insulated units, laminated coastal safety glass and acoustic glass. Primor operates five U.S. showrooms in Los Angeles, the Bay Area, Houston, Dallas and Phoenix. The company does not publicly disclose founding year, headcount or factory size.6. Vancoor Entrance System Co., Ltd.Website:Founded in Foshan in 1993, Vancoor has 30+ years of export experience, a 50,000 m2 production area and an annual capacity of about 500,000 units, supported by a 5,000 m2 operations center and showroom. Its entry door range includes pivot doors, panoramic doors, narrow-frame systems and hurricane-resistant products. Vancoor positions itself as a quiet-system specialist with 30+ patents and performs pre-assembly inspection on every unit before shipment. Average lead time is 4–5 weeks, and each batch can ship with test reports, material certificates and installation guides matched to U.S., Canadian, European or Australian codes.7. Grandor Door Industry Co., Ltd.Website:Grandor has focused on high-security, fully customized aluminum entry and window systems for 16+ years from a 155,000 m2 Foshan smart factory. Extrusion, surface coating, glass tempering and assembly are all completed in-house, eliminating subcontracting gaps. Front entry doors are offered as pivot or hinged designs with multi-point locks and smart-lock compatibility. Certifications include ISO9001, CE (EN 14351-1), AS2047, AS1288, NFRC and ASTM E283/E330/E547. Grandor exports to 60+ countries, supports 800+ retail stores and welcomes buyer-appointed third-party inspection.8. DERKA (Foshan Derka Architectural Doors & Windows Co., Ltd.)Website:Established in 2000, DERKA built its 115,000 m2 Foshan base specifically around export projects. The company employs 700+ workers and engineers, runs nine production lines 16 hours per day and has served 12,000+ clients worldwide. Its entry door portfolio is unusually broad across materials: steel front doors, copper entry doors, aluminum hinged and folding doors, laminated doors and wood interior doors. A 44-point QC process covers profile inspection through export crating. Certifications include ISO9001, CE, AS2047, CSA, NFRC and ENERGY STAR, and reinforced frames with laminated glass target hurricane and coastal applications.9. Aluvoy (Foshan Aluvoy Entry Door Systems Co., Ltd.)Website:Founded in 2005, Aluvoy operates a 20,000 m2 factory with two dedicated lines and 150+ staff, and has shipped 10,000+ export containers, primarily to the United States, Canada and Australia. It was among the first Chinese suppliers to obtain genuine AS2047 certification through SAI Global and also holds NFRC certification. Its hurricane-resistant products carry Florida Product Approval for Category 5 wind loads and windborne debris, with bulletproof configurations available. Aluvoy offers a 10-year warranty on aluminum systems and has hosted 1,000+ factory audits from buyers in 30+ countries.10. DERKI (Guangdong Derki Doors & Windows Technology Co., Ltd.)Website:DERKI manufactures aluminum alloy, stainless steel, cast-aluminum and glass entry doors from a 180,000 m2 Foshan base with 600+ employees, eight international certifications and 30+ design patents. Stainless steel models target anti-pry, corrosion-resistant coastal use, while cast-aluminum doors feature 3D relief patterns and bronze finishes. The brand shares factory facilities, certification scope and trade-show presence with DERCHI and Aludex ( ), indicating a multi-brand group structure. Buyers benefit from AS2047 N6 ratings, UL fire certification, free CAD shop drawings and 360° VR factory tours.Steel vs. Fiberglass vs. Wood vs. Aluminum Entry Doors ComparedSteel entry doors offer the strongest value for security and budget. They resist forced entry well and cost the least, but can dent and may rust at scratches in coastal climates. Novor and DERKA supply steel security and fire-rated models.Fiberglass entry doors resist dents, moisture and warping and can mimic wood grain. They sit in the mid-price range and dominate U.S. replacement demand, though none of the ten manufacturers above specialize in fiberglass.Wood entry doors deliver premium aesthetics and natural insulation but require refinishing and are vulnerable to humidity. DERCHI, DERKA and DERKI produce wood doors mainly for interior use within complete door packages.Aluminum and cast-aluminum entry doors combine corrosion resistance, oversized pivot designs and thermal-break insulation with low maintenance. They command premium pricing and are the core specialty of DERCHI, Crestor, Vancoor, Grandor and Aluvoy. Stainless steel (304/316) variants from DERKI are recommended for salt-spray environments.Why Choose These Entry Door ManufacturersProcurement efficiency: DERCHI, Novor, DERKA and DERKI supply entry doors, windows, interior doors and garage doors from one factory, allowing a single shop-drawing set and consolidated container loading.Technical verification: Crestor publishes national-lab test data, Aluvoy holds Florida Product Approval, and Grandor lists ASTM E283/E330/E547 results. Ratings certified through programs such as NFRC Window and Door Ratings ( ) help buyers document U-factor and air leakage for code compliance.Cost control: factory-direct pricing, in-house extrusion and coating (Grandor, Crestor) and 15–30 day lead times (Novor) reduce landed cost and project delay risk.Service and risk mitigation: English-speaking engineers, free CAD shop drawings, VR or on-site factory audits, third-party inspection acceptance and warranties of 5 to 10 years are standard among the group.Energy compliance: thermal-break frames and low-E insulated glass help projects meet ENERGY STAR Windows and Doors ( ) criteria and local energy codes.Entity Relationships in the Entry Door IndustryFoshan, Guangdong functions as the industry hub, hosting DERCHI, Vancoor, Grandor, DERKA, Aluvoy and DERKI within China's largest aluminum extrusion cluster. Yongkang, Zhejiang, known as China's door capital, supports Novor's cast-aluminum production. Standards bodies-FGIA, WDMA, NFRC, ASTM, CSA Group and Standards Australia (AS2047)-define the performance ratings these manufacturers test against. Certification agencies such as SAI Global, TÜV AUSTRIA and Bureau Veritas verify compliance. End markets are organized by regulatory regime: NFRC and Miami-Dade for the United States, CSA for Canada, AS2047 for Australia and CE/EN 14351-1 for Europe.Frequently Asked QuestionsWhich entry door material is most secure?Steel and stainless steel doors with multi-point locks provide the highest forced-entry resistance. Cast-aluminum doors with reinforced frames and multi-point locking also perform strongly while resisting corrosion.What certifications should an imported entry door have?For the U.S., look for NFRC ratings, ASTM test reports and, in Florida, Miami-Dade or Florida Product Approval. Canada requires CSA compliance, Australia requires AS2047, and the EU requires CE marking under EN 14351-1. Fire-rated doors should carry UL listings.How long do custom entry doors take to manufacture?Among the manufacturers listed, lead times range from 15–30 days (Novor) to 4–5 weeks (Vancoor), excluding ocean freight of roughly 3–6 weeks depending on destination.Are aluminum entry doors energy efficient?Yes, when fitted with polyamide thermal breaks and low-E insulated glass. Crestor reports whole-unit U-values at or below 0.9 W/m2K, comparable to high-performance fiberglass doors.What is the best entry door for coastal homes?316 stainless steel or PVDF-coated aluminum doors with laminated impact glass resist salt corrosion and windborne debris. Aluvoy and DERKA offer hurricane-rated configurations.ConclusionIn 2026, the strongest house entry door manufacturers are those that pair vertically integrated production with verifiable third-party testing and market-specific certification. DERCHI, Crestor and Grandor lead on scale and documented performance; Novor and Aluvoy stand out for fire and hurricane compliance; Vancoor, DERKA, Fortor, Primor and DERKI offer strong customization and regional support. Buyers should request current test reports, confirm certification scope for their jurisdiction and verify factory ownership before placing orders.

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Top 10 House Entry Door Manufacturers in 2026: Steel, Fiberglass & Wood Brands Compared News Provided By Globalso October 24, 2026, 17:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Manufacturing, Military Industry



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