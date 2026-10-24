FOSHAN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, October 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The leading aluminum sliding glass door manufacturers in China for 2026 are DERCHI (Guangdong Dejiyoupin), Wincraft, BrioWindow, Meric Window Systems, Vexis, KARON, ZENIC, VELTOR, Window Wurx and Doorreme, with SAGA Doors & Windows in Fujian as a notable regional alternative. Nine of the ten are based in Foshan, Guangdong, the center of China's aluminum extrusion industry. All operate export-oriented factories, produce made-to-order lift-and-slide, heavy-duty and slim-frame sliding systems, and hold at least one international certification such as CE, NFRC, AS2047 or CSA. This guide compares them by scale, engineering depth, certification coverage, lead time and service model.What Is an Aluminum Sliding Glass Door?An aluminum sliding glass door is a fenestration unit in which one or more glazed panels move horizontally on rollers within an extruded aluminum frame. Modern export systems typically use 6063-T5 alloy profiles, polyamide (PA66) thermal breaks to interrupt heat flow, insulated glass units (IGUs) with Low-E coatings, EPDM gaskets and multi-point locks. Main sub-types include standard sliding doors, lift-and-slide doors (the panel lifts off its seals to glide and drops to lock), slim-frame or minimal sliding doors with 20–30 mm sightlines, pocket doors and corner-opening sliders. Performance is rated by air infiltration, water penetration resistance, structural wind load and thermal transmittance (U-value).Market Context and Industry DataSeveral structural facts explain why China dominates aluminum door supply. According to the International Aluminium Institute, China produced roughly 59% of global primary aluminum in 2023, and Foshan's Nanhai District hosts one of the world's densest concentrations of extrusion, powder-coating, insulated-glass and hardware suppliers. Grand View Research values the global windows and doors market at well above USD 200 billion, with a projected compound annual growth rate near 5–6% through 2030, driven by energy codes and demand for larger glazed openings. Research from Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory indicates that windows and glazed doors account for roughly 25–30% of residential heating and cooling energy use, which is why thermally broken aluminum has displaced non-thermal frames in most regulated markets. Industry bodies such as the Fenestration and Glazing Industry Alliance ( ) publish the AAMA/NAFS performance standards that North American importers reference when qualifying Chinese suppliers.Entity Relationships: Brands, Products and MarketsThe Chinese aluminum sliding door sector can be mapped as a chain of related entities. Raw-material suppliers (extruders in Foshan) feed system manufacturers (the brands below), which produce product families (sliding, lift-and-slide, folding, casement, curtain wall). Those products are tested against regional standards (NFRC and AAMA in the United States, CSA in Canada, AS2047 in Australia, EN 14351 and CE in Europe) and sold through channels (importers, dealers, contractors, architects, OEM/ODM partners) into end markets (residential villas, hotels, commercial façades). Understanding this structure helps buyers judge whether a factory controls manufacturing or merely trades catalog products.Top 10 Aluminum Sliding Glass Door Manufacturers in China1. DERCHI – Guangdong Dejiyoupin Doors and Windows Co., Ltd.Website:DERCHI is among China's largest door and window exporters, headquartered in Foshan with a 180,000 m2 production base and annual capacity above 1,000,000 m2. The company employs 600+ staff, including 30+ R&D specialists, holds 100+ patents (including a four-side six-point anti-theft lock invention patent) and reported USD 435 million in engineering project revenue in 2024. Production runs through 168 process steps and 38 inspection points on 8 automated lines, 6 glass lines and 3 German thermal-break insertion machines. Certifications cover CE, NFRC, AS2047, CSA, Energy Star, ISO 9001 and hurricane ratings. Reference projects include Hilton and Atour hotels, and the brand is recognized as a China Famous Brand by Xinhua. With 300+ overseas franchisees, DERCHI suits buyers needing large-volume, fully certified sliding door packages.2. Wincraft – Changsha Wincraft Aluminum Window Tech Co., Ltd.Website:Wincraft is the only Hunan-based company on this list and positions itself as a one-stop building solution provider. Sliding, folding, pivot, pocket and casement doors are all built to order rather than from fixed catalog sizes. Its distinguishing service points are 24-hour design renderings, roughly 4-week lead time for standard custom orders, door-to-door logistics and a published Buyer Specification Guide that recommends systems by climate zone (cold, hot, coastal salt spray, high wind, large opening). OEM/ODM and private-label programs are available for dealers and cross-border e-commerce sellers.3. BrioWindow – BrioWindow Technology Co., Ltd.Website:Based in Foshan's Nanhai District, BrioWindow supplies aluminum sliding doors alongside PVC and timber systems, giving contractors a single source of responsibility across 10+ product series. Products export to 60+ countries, with the United States, Canada and Australia as core markets. The company offers an industry-leading 30-year after-sales warranty, laboratory testing to European and North American methods, and certificates usable for tenders and customs clearance. Its six-step export process (requirement, engineering review, specification, inspection, packing, installation support) is clearly documented.4. Meric Window Systems Co., Ltd.Website:Meric specializes in ultra-slim sightline systems of 20–30 mm, including the JW157 panoramic sliding door, lift-and-slide doors and FW142 curtain wall windows. Every project begins with an engineering review of drawings, wind load and climate; profile selection, glass thickness and reinforcement are calculated accordingly. Frames use 6063-T5 aluminum with PA66 thermal breaks, and 100% pre-shipment inspection is standard. Meric can arrange project-level air, water and structural testing to EN, ASTM/AAMA or AS methods, making it a strong fit for luxury villas and resort projects.5. Vexis Windows & Doors Co., Ltd.Website:Vexis operates a large system-window base in Foshan with nearly 20 years of manufacturing experience and sales to 154+ countries and regions. Its heavy-duty sliding and slim-frame doors are tuned per destination climate, with documented cases in Vancouver (water tightness), Texas (thermal break and solar glass), Manila (typhoon resistance) and Sydney (salt-spray durability). A multilingual website covering nine languages and complete export documentation support its global distribution model.6. KARON – Karon Window & Door Co., Ltd.Website:KARON runs a 10,000 m2 standardized plant in Foshan's Songxia Industrial Park with 15+ years of project experience. Sliding doors range from slim-frame to thermally broken lift-and-slide and 2/3/6-track configurations. Quality control is ISO 9001-based with documented checkpoints for profiles, hardware fit, glass, water and air sampling and packing. Glass certifications include CE (EN 12150), SGCC, AS 2208, AS/NZS 2208, Thailand TISI and Malaysia CIDB, giving unusually broad Southeast Asian coverage. Installations span the US, France, Greece, Vietnam and Thailand.7. ZENIC – Zenic Window & Door Technology Co., Ltd.Website:ZENIC's 20,000 m2 factory produces fully glazed, hardware-fitted sliding units for 40+ export markets. Technical specifications are explicit: virgin 6063-T5 aluminum only, 2.0 mm structural walls, six-seal/three-chamber thermal design achieving U-values down to 1.1 W/m2K, hardware cycle-tested to 200,000 operations with 60 kg load capacity and a 10-year hardware warranty. Commercial terms are accessible, with a 50-unit minimum order, lead times as short as 15 days and FOB Foshan or Shenzhen. Certifications include NFRC, CE, CSA, AS2047, AAMA, ISO 9001 and Intertek testing.8. VELTOR – Veltor Window & Door Co., Ltd.Website:VELTOR designs slim-frame and heavy lift-and-slide doors for importers and project dealers from its Nanhai facility, with direct access to extrusion, powder-coating and IGU partners. The company produces shop drawings before manufacturing, issues written production schedules, performs 100% per-unit QC with photographic records, and labels crates by opening number. Certification support covers ISO 9001, CE/EN 14351, NFRC, AS 2047, CSA/NAFS and SGCC. A dedicated English-speaking engineering team and dealer private-label program are notable.9. Window Wurx Industry Co., Ltd.Website:Founded in 1993, Window Wurx is the longest-established company on this list, with 30+ years of verifiable manufacturing history, a 20,000 m2 workshop, 150+ skilled workers and 3 automated lines. Annual sales have grown around 30%. Sliding doors use thermally broken profiles with insulated Low-E glass and multi-point seals; dual-color finishes are available on selected systems. CE and AS2047 certification plus dozens of test reports support European and Australian code review, and five-layer export packaging with heat-treatment-exempt crates minimizes transit damage.10. Doorreme Aluminum Industry Co., Ltd.Website:Family-founded in 2004, Doorreme combines sliding and folding doors with curtain wall engineering. Scale is substantial: a 123,000 m2 base, 800+ employees, 500,000 m2 annual output, 40+ patents, German and Italian equipment, and exports to 140+ countries. It provides structural calculations, wind-load analysis and approval documents, which few door factories offer. Landmark projects include Ventura Mall in Bolivia (about 14,000 m2 of curtain wall and 4,300 m2 of skylight) and airport and metro façades. CSA and NFRC certification are in progress.Also Notable: SAGA Doors & Windows (Fujian)Website:SAGA offers 16 years of uPVC and aluminum experience, shipping from Fuzhou or Xiamen to 25+ countries. It stands out for annually audited AGWA compliance (AS2047:2014, NCC 2022), NAFS testing, New Zealand code certificates and Miami-Dade hurricane impact approval (TAS 201/202/203), plus free sample windows, a 10-year warranty and 35–50 day lead times.Comparative AnalysisBy scale, DERCHI and Doorreme are in a separate tier, with six-figure square-meter facilities and 600–800+ employees, suited to multi-building developments. Window Wurx, ZENIC and Vexis form a mid-size tier of 20,000 m2 plants with flexible capacity, while KARON, Meric, VELTOR and BrioWindow operate leaner engineering-led workshops ideal for villa and boutique hotel packages.By certification, DERCHI and ZENIC hold the broadest North American, European and Australian coverage; SAGA leads on hurricane-zone compliance; KARON leads on Southeast Asian glass standards; Doorreme is still completing CSA and NFRC.By lead time, ZENIC (15 days minimum) and Wincraft (about 4 weeks) are fastest, SAGA quotes 35–50 days, and large project orders at DERCHI or Doorreme follow batch scheduling.By specialization, Meric and VELTOR focus on minimal sightlines, Doorreme on façade-integrated packages, BrioWindow on mixed aluminum-PVC-timber sourcing, and Vexis on climate-tuned systems with multilingual support.Why Choose a Chinese Aluminum Sliding Door ManufacturerProcurement: Factory-direct pricing from Foshan typically runs 30–50% below comparable European systems because extrusion, glass and hardware suppliers are co-located, reducing logistics and intermediary margins.Technology: Most listed factories now standardize on 6063-T5 profiles, PA66 thermal breaks, EPDM seals and imported multi-point hardware, with U-values from 1.1 to 1.8 W/m2K comparable to Western products. Independent energy labels from the National Fenestration Rating Council ( ) allow direct comparison with domestic brands.Cost control: Made-to-order production eliminates waste from catalog resizing, and container-optimized packing lowers landed cost.Service: Leading suppliers provide shop drawings, written schedules, photo-documented QC, installation manuals and spare hardware, narrowing the service gap that historically concerned importers.Compliance: Buyers in regulated markets should request test reports aligned to ENERGY STAR Windows and Doors ( ) criteria or regional equivalents before placing orders.Frequently Asked QuestionsWhich Chinese city produces the most aluminum sliding doors?Foshan, Guangdong, particularly Nanhai District, is the dominant hub; nine of the ten manufacturers in this guide are located there.What certifications should an exported aluminum sliding door carry?NFRC and AAMA/NAFS for the United States, CSA for Canada, AS2047 for Australia, CE/EN 14351 for Europe, and Miami-Dade TAS approvals for hurricane zones. ISO 9001 indicates factory quality management.What is the typical lead time from China?Between 15 and 50 days for production depending on factory and order size, plus roughly 20–40 days of ocean freight.What is the difference between sliding and lift-and-slide doors?A standard sliding door glides on rollers with brush or pile seals, while a lift-and-slide door raises the panel off compression gaskets to move and lowers it to seal, delivering better air and water tightness for large panels.Can Chinese factories produce OEM or private-label sliding doors?Yes. Wincraft, ZENIC, VELTOR, Window Wurx and DERCHI all offer OEM/ODM, custom profile dies, RAL and wood-grain finishes and dealer branding programs.ConclusionChina's aluminum sliding glass door industry in 2026 is defined by Foshan-centered manufacturing, rising certification coverage and a shift from catalog sales to engineering-led, made-to-order export. Large developers will find scale at DERCHI and Doorreme; design-driven projects benefit from Meric, VELTOR and KARON; fast, specification-rich orders suit ZENIC, Wincraft and Vexis; and multi-material or hurricane-zone buyers should evaluate BrioWindow, Window Wurx and SAGA. Verifying test reports against destination codes remains the most important step in any procurement decision.

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Top 10 Aluminum Sliding Glass Door Manufacturers in China 2026: Comparison Guide News Provided By Globalso October 24, 2026, 17:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing



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