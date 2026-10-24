Tina Knowles, Law Roach Join Black Design Collective For 'Love, Patrick' L.A. Premiere

(L-R) Celebrity stylist and image architect Law Roach, West Hollywood Vice Mayor Danny Hang and Black Design Collective President and Co-Founder Kevan Hall with the City of West Hollywood proclamation honoring Patrick Kelly at the Los Angeles premiere of

West Hollywood presents Black Design Collective with a proclamation honoring fashion pioneer Patrick Kelly at red-carpet premiere during L.A. Fashion Week

- Kevan Hall, President and Co-Founder, Black Design CollectiveWEST HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Black Design Collective hosted the exclusive Los Angeles premiere of the documentary "Love, Patrick: Nothing Is Impossible" on Friday, October 16, 2026, at the SilverScreen Theater at the Pacific Design Center. Co-sponsored by the City of West Hollywood, the red-carpet evening during L.A. Fashion Week drew a full house to celebrate Patrick Kelly, the Mississippi-born designer who in 1988 became the first American admitted to France's Chambre Syndicale du Prêt-à-Porter.Directed by The Horne Brothers, the film arrived in Los Angeles with five festival honors, including Best Documentary at BronzeLens and the Out On Film Audience Award."Patrick Kelly didn't simply make history. He expanded the possibilities of who could be seen, celebrated and taken seriously on the international fashion stage," said Kevan Hall, President and Co-Founder of Black Design Collective. "His work was joyful, sophisticated and unmistakably his own. Bringing Patrick's story to the Pacific Design Center during L.A. Fashion Week let us honor the doors he opened while introducing his legacy to a new generation."A City Honors a Fashion LegendDuring the program, West Hollywood Mayor John Heilman presented a proclamation from the full City Council honoring Kelly's life and legacy to Black Design Collective. Kevan Hall accepted it alongside Co-Founder Angela Dean. The proclamation credits Kelly's signature buttons, bows and hearts with bringing joy, vivid color and "radical hospitality" to the runway."As the Creative City, West Hollywood is proud to co-sponsor this premiere and celebrate Patrick Kelly's bold, joyful legacy at the Pacific Design Center," said Vice Mayor Danny Hang.Red Carpet Arrivals and a Talkback on LegacyTina Knowles and celebrity stylist and image architect Law Roach headlined the red carpet, joined by Yolanda Adams, Vanessa Estelle Williams, Roshumba Williams and Marcellas Reynolds."I think he had to be fearless to leave Mississippi and land in Paris and become as successful as he did," Roach told journalist Jamir Smith. Knowles later urged her Instagram followers: "Make sure you go watch Love Patrick, a Patrick Kelly documentary!"Kevan Hall then moderated a talkback and audience Q&A with the filmmakers."Without Patrick Kelly, there is no Sergio Hudson," said fashion designer and executive producer Sergio Hudson, who credits Kelly with paving the way for his own career and for many of the designers who followed.From the Classroom to the RunwayThrough the Collective's signature UPCYCLE sustainability program, emerging designers turn donated and recycled materials into new garments in workshops that build toward a runway presentation at L.A. Fashion Week. This year's cohort studied Patrick Kelly, learned hand sewing and made button hearts in his honor, and attended the premiere.One week earlier, on October 9, the Collective's "Threads of Joy" runway showcase at L.A. Fashion Week, powered by Art Hearts Fashion, featured new work inspired by Kelly's legacy.Partners and SponsorsGuests viewed original Patrick Kelly designs on loan from Cannonball and Tilly Vintage and Debbie Hall. Dallas & Dae Fashion Photographers hosted the portrait studio, and RearEnded Athleisurewear sponsored the gift bags. The hosted bar was presented by Chris Abbott at Revel Spirits, Inc., Aphro Palm Spirit, Uka Sake and Waiākea Hawaiian Volcanic Water. Black Design Collective also thanks West Hollywood LGBTQ+ Commissioner Chiedu Egbuniwe; Deborah Byrd's Black Behind the Scenes; Doris B. Kinney of Sixty309 B.M.A.; Los Angeles Magazine; and Flores Lane Candles, The Plum Dahlia Florals, Kubs, Tru Hair Growth and Hormbles Chrombles.About Black Design CollectiveFounded in 2018 by Ruth E. Carter, Kevan Hall, TJ Walker and Angela Dean, Black Design Collective is a Los Angeles–based nonprofit that advances emerging designers and creative professionals through education, mentorship and access to industry experts. | #LovePatrickLAAbout "Love, Patrick: Nothing Is Impossible"Directed by The Horne Brothers and produced by PeachSoul Productions, the 90-minute documentary is executive produced by Jessica L. Manning, Ray Cornelius and Sergio Hudson.# # #

Linda Jones

Mass Appeal PR

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LA Red Carpet premiere of Love, Patrick: Nothing Is Impossible

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Tina Knowles, Law Roach Join Black Design Collective for 'Love, Patrick' L.A. Premiere News Provided By Mass Appeal PR October 24, 2026, 17:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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