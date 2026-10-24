Qazi Touqeer Becomes Internet Sensation Again After Bigg Boss Appearance

Qazi Touqeer's Big Comeback

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 24 (ANI): Singer Qazi Touqeer has become an internet sensation ever since he appeared on 'Bigg Boss 20'. Viewers of the show are well aware of his entertaining personality, as he has added 'chaar chand' to the show with his lively stint. And the best part? His fans, who watched and supported him on Fame Gurukul 21 years ago, are perhaps the happiest to see Qazi's success today. For them, it is more than just a comeback; it is his return to the spotlight and media attention after nearly two decades.

Even filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who hosted this weekend's episode, is extremely happy to see Qazi's remarkable comeback. In the latest episode, he even promised a romantic track to him in his upcoming film. "Aapka time agaya hai (Your time has come Qazi). Tum nikloge toh bhaut kaam milega...bhaut pyaar milega aur wo hoga...albums milna shuru hojaenge solo....your time has come. Main national television pe bol raha hun, mujhe koi sharam nahin. Entertain kar rahe ho but just be careful," Rohit Shetty said while praising Qazi.

Rohit Shetty's Career Promise

When Qazi asked whether he would get an opportunity to work with Rohit, the filmmaker promised him a song in one of his upcoming projects. "Main national television pe keh raha hun...Golmaal ek comedy film hai par koi aisi film hogi jisme koi romantic track hoga toh I will give it to you. You will do the playback." Rohit's praise left Qazi teary-eyed.

Rohit Shetty stepped in to host this weekend's Weekend Ka Vaar as Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was unavailable due to prior commitments. This is not the first time Rohit Shetty has stepped in for Salman on Bigg Boss. The filmmaker has hosted Weekend Ka Vaar episodes in earlier seasons as well. He also appeared during Bigg Boss 19 last year, when he interacted with contestants Gaurav Khanna and Farrhana Bhatt. (ANI)

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